Ready for Your Next Great Escape? Disney Just Dropped Two New Adventures for 2026

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to start planning your next big trip, this is it: Adventures by Disney just announced two brand-new guided tours launching in 2026: Switzerland and Greece.

These eight-day itineraries are packed with immersive cultural experiences, stunning scenery, and Disney’s signature storytelling magic. From alpine peaks to ancient temples, these new journeys are designed to deliver unforgettable moments for families and adult travelers alike.

What’s New: Guided Tours Through Switzerland and Greece

Starting in 2026, Adventures by Disney is expanding its global offerings with two new destinations, each offering a unique mix of exploration, relaxation, and hands-on fun.

In Switzerland, you’ll journey through charming mountain villages and serene lakefront towns, including the stunning Zermatt area with views of the iconic Matterhorn. Explore the medieval Château de Chillon, visit the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, and indulge in local cheese, chocolate, and wine, because no Swiss adventure would be complete without those tasty staples.

In Greece, history and mythology come to life with visits to Athens, the Peloponnese, and the island of Rhodes. You’ll climb the Acropolis, kayak and snorkel over a sunken archaeological site in Epidaurus, and walk in the footsteps of heroes in Mycenae. Plus, you’ll roll up your sleeves for pottery-making and traditional Greek cooking sessions that add a fun, personal touch to the experience.

Both itineraries offer select departures for families and adults-only groups, making choosing the vibe that best fits your travel style easy.

What Is Adventures by Disney?

Adventures by Disney (AbD) is Disney’s premium guided group travel program, created for families and adventure-seekers who want to explore the world without the stress of planning every detail. Since its launch in 2005, AbD has taken guests to all seven continents, from the Canadian Rockies to the plains of Africa and even Antarctica.

Each trip is led by two expert Disney-trained Adventure Guides who handle everything from transportation to accommodations and daily logistics, so guests can focus on soaking up the experience. Special activities are also available just for Junior Adventurers, ensuring that everyone in the family stays engaged and entertained.

The Disney Difference: Storytelling, Quality & VIP Access

What makes Adventures by Disney stand out? It’s all in the details. Every itinerary is crafted with care, combining cultural authenticity with the magic of Disney storytelling. Think VIP access to landmarks, exclusive events, and once-in-a-lifetime moments, like a private tour of the Vatican or a dinner fit for royalty in a Scottish castle.

Beyond the wow factor, there’s a strong focus on genuine cultural connection. Guests might learn traditional dances, weave with local artisans, or taste regional dishes straight from the source. Many Adventure Guides are locals, adding depth and insight to each destination.

Because it’s Disney, families can count on seamless service, thoughtful touches, and age-appropriate experiences that keep everyone happy, from toddlers to grandparents.

Adventure Awaits

Adventures by Disney continues redefining what family travel can be, blending luxury, education, and enchantment in destinations worldwide. The new 2026 trips to Switzerland and Greece are just the latest example of how Disney turns global exploration into something magical. Whether you’re sipping Swiss hot chocolate or wandering ancient Greek ruins, these adventures will leave you with stories you’ll be telling for years.

Which destination would you choose first: the Swiss Alps or ancient Greece?