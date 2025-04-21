Parents Warn: Don’t Bring Your Toddler to Epic Universe

When Universal Orlando first announced Epic Universe, fans across the board were pumped—especially Millennials who grew up gaming on consoles and watching movies like How to Train Your Dragon and Harry Potter. But now that the park is doing previews and early visits are rolling in, a new conversation is picking up steam on TikTok: what is (and isn’t) actually available for toddlers at this park?

One TikTok video, in particular, posted by theme park content creator @MagicallyMadisen, sparked a wave of comments from parents. The short clip featured her adorable toddler daughter exploring the land—but also pointed out that she couldn’t ride Yoshi’s Adventure in Super Nintendo World because of a height restriction. The requirement is 34 inches tall. And that’s where this whole discussion really begins.

Epic Universe: Not Quite Built for the Littles?

If you’re a parent hoping to stroll into Epic Universe and ride everything with your toddler, you may want to reset expectations. While the park is stunning, immersive, and packed with nostalgia-heavy IPs, the reality is… it wasn’t really designed with the tiniest guests in mind.

Let’s take Yoshi’s Adventure as an example. At first glance, it looks like the perfect ride for toddlers—slow-moving, elevated, and colorful. Think The PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom or Winnie the Pooh. But unlike those rides, Yoshi’s Adventure features individual lap bars, which automatically brings a minimum height restriction into play. A bunch of parents in the TikTok comments expressed confusion and frustration over this, especially since the ride doesn’t look intense or fast.

@MagicallyMadisen wasn’t alone. Dozens of parents chimed in to share their experiences—how their toddlers were just a hair too short or didn’t meet requirements for multiple attractions. Some even said they wouldn’t bring their little ones back until they were older, simply because of how much they were restricted from doing.

So… What Can Toddlers Do at Epic Universe?

To be clear, Epic Universe isn’t a total bust for toddlers. There are a few offerings that cater to younger kids, especially in terms of shows and play areas. One commenter pointed out that the How to Train Your Dragon show is a much better fit for toddlers than the Wizarding World experience, which can be a bit dark and intense.

There are also places where parents can do child swap—Universal’s version of ride-switching—where one parent waits with the child while the other rides, then swaps without waiting in line again. That’s a big plus and something Universal got right. Universal Orlando does do one thing better than Disney World, which is that the child swap rooms are spacious, include TV entertainment, and even have changing tables. So Universal at least anticipated that families would be there.

Beyond that, toddlers can enjoy wandering through lands like SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, taking in the colors, music, and characters, even if they can’t ride much. @MagicallyMadisen noted her daughter still had a great time watching everything and soaking in the environment, even though she couldn’t get on the rides.

The Frustration Is Real, Though

While there’s a general understanding that some rides aren’t going to be toddler-accessible, the bigger issue many parents brought up was which rides had height restrictions. If Yoshi’s Adventure isn’t toddler-friendly, then what is? Some of the confusion likely comes from comparing Epic Universe to Disney, where many slow-moving, storybook-style rides don’t have any minimum height requirements and are intentionally built with family accessibility in mind.

Multiple TikTok users noted that this is one area where Disney still has a leg up. While Universal has made progress in accommodating more types of guests, including families with kids, Epic Universe seems to lean more toward older children, teens, and adults. And considering it’s a brand-new park built from the ground up in Central Florida—a place flooded with young families on vacation—it’s surprising that more rides weren’t designed to be all-ages by default.

Should You Bring a Toddler to Epic Universe?

So here’s the real question: is it worth taking your toddler to Epic Universe in its current form? If you’re looking for a park that offers rides and entertainment your little one can fully enjoy, this might not be your best bet—at least not yet.

That doesn’t mean it’s a bad park for families, but it’s definitely more parent-friendly than toddler-friendly. You’ll find bathrooms, changing stations, stroller parking, quiet spots, and child swap options—but don’t expect your little one to hop on ride after ride.

If your toddler is on the taller side and passes that 34-inch mark, the options do open up a bit. But if they’re under that? You might be spending more time soaking in the atmosphere and doing meet-and-greets than actually riding anything.

Final Thoughts

Epic Universe is shaping up to be an incredible park for fans of all ages, but not all heights. For now, it’s better suited for older kids and adults who grew up with Mario, wands, dragons, and monsters. The visuals are breathtaking, the theming is next-level, and Universal clearly poured their heart into the storytelling. But in terms of toddler accessibility, there’s definitely room to grow.

The comments on TikTok speak volumes—not just about what’s missing, but about what guests expected going in. Parents aren’t asking for thrill rides that cater to two-year-olds; they’re simply wondering why something as gentle as a Yoshi ride wasn’t made all-ages by design.

As one commenter put it: “This park was made for us—the grown-up kids who played Nintendo in the ‘90s. But our kids? They’ll have to wait a few more years to fully enjoy it.”

Until then, it looks like Magic Kingdom is still holding the crown for the best toddler-friendly park in Orlando. But hey—Epic Universe is just getting started. Who knows what they’ll tweak or add once more families walk through the gates?