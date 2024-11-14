Universal Changes SUPER NINTENDO WORLD To Make Way for New Land, Starting Next Month

Nearly four years after its grand opening, Universal Studios has announced significant changes for SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, the immersive theme park land inspired by the beloved Nintendo universe.

Designed to mimic Nintendo’s iconic Mushroom Kingdom, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD first opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. The Japan location features recreations of Peach’s Castle, Bowser’s Castle, and various other recognizable settings from the “Super Mario” franchise. The flagship attraction—Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge—consistently draws long lines with its augmented reality experience that lets fans feel as if they’re racing right inside the classic game.

Guests can also enjoy Yoshi’s Adventure, a family-friendly ride that offers a scenic journey through the kingdom on the back of everyone’s favorite dinosaur, Yoshi. The land also includes novelty dining inspired by the Mario universe.

The overwhelming popularity of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in Japan set the stage for its expansion into other Universal parks. Universal Studios Hollywood was the first to follow suit, opening its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in 2023 (although some have complained that it’s looking a little worse for wear lately).

Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming theme park, Epic Universe, will feature its own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD when it opens in May 2025. Universal Studios Singapore also plans to introduce the attraction, though no official timeframe has been announced.

First, Universal Studios Japan will soon debut the first expansion for SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: Donkey Kong Country. Inspired by Nintendo’s Donkey Kong video game series, the new area will open on December 11, 2024, after several delays.

At the heart of Donkey Kong Country is Mine-Cart Madness, a family-friendly coaster that puts riders on a mission to protect the Golden Banana. This ride, also planned for Epic Universe, features an innovative track design that gives the illusion of riders jumping from one track to another.

Alongside this expansion comes a notable change for the existing land in Japan.

Universal has confirmed that the existing Mushroom Kingdom-themed area will be rebranded as SUPER MARIO LAND, distinguishing it from the new Donkey Kong Country area.

This rebranding reflects the distinct themes within the Nintendo universe (although arguably the vagueness of “SUPER NINTENDO WORLD” already did the trick).

Interestingly, Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe has no plans to adopt this naming convention, instead promoting SUPER NINTENDO WORLD as a unified land in its marketing.

What’s your favorite part of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD?