Universal Forced To Act After Major Nintendo Leak

In a recent sneak peek at Universal Orlando’s newest park, Epic Universe, eagle-eyed viewers spotted someone touring the park that has now given solid credibility to some rumors that have been floating around the internet for over a year.

Last year, Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando officially closed its last operating attraction, Poseidon’s Fury, making the area little more than a shopping and dining area of the park. With the closure of Poseidon’s Fury, many Universal fans began speculating what was in store for the Lost Continent area, with many wondering if Universal’s partnership with Nintendo would see any other beloved game franchises come to the resort.

In a now-deleted Instagram video, Nintendo veteran producer Eiji Aonuma was spotted in a promotional video post at Universal Studios Orlando Epic Universe, alongside legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto. The video was uploaded to the official Universal Studios Instagram and quickly went viral as many pointed out that Aonuma is well known for his contributions to the Legend of Zelda video game series, first as a designer and then as a producer for most of the Zelda games since Twilight Princess. This led many to speculate that Aonuma was there to oversee a possible Legend of Zelda addition to the park.

The video’s quick deletion has already led many to speculate that the appearance of Aonuma is in fact a solid piece of evidence leading towards the inclusion of the Zelda series in the newest iteration of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Epic Universe. So far the two SUPER NINTENDO WORLD areas in Japan and Los Angeles are relatively similar and only include characters and rides based on the Super Mario Bros. line of games.

A Legend of Zelda inclusion would not be impossible considering its history as one of Nintendo’s most financially and critically successful game series. If Universal were to add on more Nintendo properties to their newest park, a highly beloved action-adventure series like Zelda would make complete sense, and having a producer of those games come on board would be a no brainer. Legend of Zelda has also been the most suggested rumor to replace the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure, and it’s starting to seem like a major possibility that fans could see the iconic characters in some iteration at the Orlando parks.

Currently the only officially announced lands for the upcoming Epic Universe is SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How To Train Your Dragon, Universal Classic Monsters, and an expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. However, recent reporting from Alicia Stella at orlandoparkstop.com suggests that Universal Orlando may also see Pokémon, Luigi’s Mansion, and Legend of Zelda come to the Orlando resort in the near future. Stella first broke the news that Universal was looking into opening a UK-based park, and added her own confirmation online, posting that, “Yes. Yes a Zelda theme park land is coming.”

Yes. Yes a Zelda theme park land is coming.



