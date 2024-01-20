Latest Universal Report Suggests More Nintendo Coming to Park

It seems as though the Universal parks may be going all in on the recent partnership with Nintendo, and Universal Orlando could be at the heart of it.

With Epic Universe opening next summer, Orlando guests will be able to experience SUPER NINTENTO WORLD, an area already brought to life at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan. It makes sense that the Universal parks are intent on bringing some of their most beloved characters to life, as the animated smash hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned Universal Pictures over $1 billion last year, helping the studio beat Disney for the first time in almost a decade.

There have been rumors about what guests can expect to be coming to the Universal Orlando Resort for a while now, as the resort has experienced some changes and upheavals over the last year. Islands of Adventure closed its final operating attraction in the park’s Lost Continent area last year, and fans wondered what would replace Poseidon’s Fury and the rest of the heavily immersive area. As Disney now own The Simpsons, fans have speculated on what it could mean for the major Springfield area of Universal Studios, and by proxy, Men in Black: Alien Attack. A recent report by Alicia Stella of Orlando Park Stop may have some answers.

According to Stella, Orlando may soon be welcoming Pokémon, Legend of Zelda, and even Luigi’s Mansion to the parks. With Disney now owning 20th Century Studios, and therefore The Simpsons, the Springfield area has been the subject of doubt and speculation for a while as fans wondered what would happen to the massive area of Universal Studios dedicated to the iconic characters. Although Universal’s contract with them doesn’t expire until 2028, current speculation is that Orlando could be welcoming Pokémon to the resort.

Universal Studios Japan may soon be welcoming the iconic franchise as they prepare to shut down their popular Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man attraction. Although there hasn’t yet been any confirmation of what will replace the 20-year-old ride, rumors have stated that a Pokémon dark ride could replace the Marvel ride, while others suggest Japan could be welcoming its own version of Transformers: The Ride. If it is in fact Pokémon, it isn’t hard to make the leap that Florida could be bringing the characters stateside as well.

As for Universal’s Lost Continent area, rumors have swirled for a while that the park was looking to incorporate it into an area inspired by The Legend of Zelda video games, although Universal hasn’t commented or confirmed on the resort adding anything just yet. The area is still intact as the Lost Continent, despite not having any operating attractions, and there are no current plans to demolish it.

Epic Universe will perhaps be the biggest draw for Nintendo lovers for a while, as SUPER NINTENDO WORLD has already proven massively popular in both California and Japan. The park is also expected to bring to life the How To Train Your Dragon universe as well as expand the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and give the Universal Classic Monsters their very own home. However, the resort may already be planning their first expansion of the park before it even exists with the possible addition of Luigi’s Mansion.

Universal Studios Japan is working on a Donkey Kong-inspired ride, including a thrilling “cart jumping” feature that calls back to the iconic game itself. With that expansion already underway, Stella states that multiple sources have indicated the possibility of an entire area being dedicated to the Luigi’s Mansion franchise, which would give both Mario and Luigi their own dedicated areas in the park.

Of course, this is all still just speculation, but given Stella’s previous track record of breaking the Universal Studios UK news, we’re inclined to put some weight behind the rumors. Whether or not Universal plans to bring Pokémon or Zelda to the parks, they certainly seem to be leaning into their partnership with Nintendo, and with a rumored Nintendo Cinematic Universe on the way from Universal Pictures and Illumination, there could be some major plans in the works behind the scenes.

What would you like to see brought to the Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!