Universal Guests Wait Three Hours To Say Goodbye To Beloved Ride, Closing on Monday

The end is nigh for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man 4K3D – The Ride – and guests are determined to say goodbye to the fan-favorite attraction.

As was announced in May 2023, Universal Studios Japan is set to close its version of the classic Spider-Man ride on January 24, 2024, exactly 20 years after it first debuted.

Just like its location at Universal Orlando Resort, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man has a loyal fanbase at the Osaka park. Universal Studios Japan kicked off its farewell promotion, “Spider-Man The Ride – Final Campaign,” in July to give parkgoers the chance to bid adieu to the comic book-inspired simulator.

With heartfelt gratitude to park guests and the emotional connection and memories to the ride created over the past 20 years, Universal Studios Japan will begin the “Farewell Campaign for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man 4K3D – The Ride” on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Additional programs are planned and will be announced on the official website and social networks.

Unsurprisingly, the ride’s farewell tour has proven extremely popular – particularly as its closing date nears. Just two days before Universal closes the doors of the Daily Bugle for good, the attraction is experiencing extremely high wait times.

As of 6 p.m. JST, the ride boasts the longest wait times in the entire park, outpacing even those of its newest attractions, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge and Yoshi’s Adventure.

Earlier on on January 20, wait times hit a high of 180 minutes (or three hours) as guests rushed for one last battle against the Sinister Syndicate.

#USJ Goodbye Spider-Man today is a huge success with a 180 minute wait.

Universal Studios Japan is yet to confirm what will take the attraction’s place. Fans have theorized that Peter Parker could be being booted in favor of a Pokémon dark ride, especially considering that the park is yet to take full advantage of its theme park licensing deal with the brand outside of character appearances.

Others believe that The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man is being swapped out for another Universal Orlando Resort staple, Transformers: The Ride 3D. Considering the attraction utilizes the same technology, this seems like the easiest (and therefore most likely) replacement.

Fortunately, it seems like the Islands of Adventure location for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man is safe – at least for the time being. Despite constant speculation around Disney’s IP ownership, Universal’s Marvel licensing deal remains strong at its Orlando theme parks and Marvel Super Hero Island is still one of the resort’s most popular lands.

Universal Studios Japan explained its decision to close The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man as a natural part of “striving to infinitely evolve and grow by creating ‘No Limit!’ entertainment that amazes visitors.”

