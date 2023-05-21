Disney Park Will Be Free To Use All Marvel Rights as Universal Studios Gives up on Franchise

A Universal Studios Theme Park will soon lose some Marvel IP rights as it closes one of its most popular attractions.

There is some sad news for Spider-Man fans. Universal recently announced that The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man: The Ride will close its doors for good in 2024.

A thrilling combination of a simulator and dark ride, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man has spent years transforming Guests into last-minute reporters for the Daily Bugle. After boarding a vehicle known as the “Scoop,” Peter Parker’s alias warns riders to “be careful” as this is the “most dangerous night of [his] life.” Guests subsequently encounter the Sinister Syndicate – holding the Statue of Liberty, hostage – and it’s up to the web-slinging hero to save them.

Originally opening at Islands of Adventure in Universal Orlando Resort in 1999, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man was an immediate hit for Parkgoers. Universal Studios Japan later introduced its version on January 23, 2004. The addition was linked to a massive boost in the Park’s attendance, jumping from 8.8 million in 2003 to 9.9 million the following year.

What makes this decision by Universal most interesting is that this move will now put Comcast Universal in a position where it will now be on the verge of losing some of its Marvel IP, as Universal Studios Japan said it would close its Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride permanently when its 20-year contract expires, Theme Park Insider reported.

Once Universal Japan shuts the doors to Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Disney will feature Spider-Man, Avengers, and any other Marvel superhero at its Tokyo Disney Resort. This will make Walt Disney World Resort in Florida the company’s only Theme Park without unlimited access to the Marvel characters that it owns.

While Disney World cannot use the characters used at Islands of Adventure, like Spider-Man, Hulk, and Doctor Doom, Marvel fans can now expect Disney World to use characters that Universal Studios has not been utilizing within its Theme Parks.

Are you excited that Disney will be getting back some of its Marvel IP rights from Universal? Let us know what you think by leaving us a comment below.