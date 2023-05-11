Hasbro to Build Three Indoor ‘Transformers’ Theme Parks

Hasbro has inked a deal with Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) to build three indoor Transformers theme parks.

Saudi Arabia is currently on a mission to become the ultimate entertainment destination. Following a previous deal to build the world’s-first PLAY-DOH attraction – and the ongoing construction of Six Flags Qiddiya – it’s now set its sights on the Transformers franchise for inspiration for its next project.

Over the next few years, Seven plans to open three different Transformers locations, which will include themed rides, immersive experiences, retail, and food and beverage locations. The first is set to open in Riyadh’s Al Hamra district and span 10,000 square meters.

There are currently no specific details of what the rides and experiences will entail, but if the concept art is anything to go by, they’re set to include an indoor roller coaster and other immersive thrill attractions that drop Guests straight into the adrenaline-filled universe of the Transformers movies.

These are set to be designed by AOA, founded by former Walt Disney Imagineers Mike Ostendorf and Tom Acomb. The duo previously worked on projects such as Disney Animal Kingdom’s Pandora: World of Avatar, Universal Islands of Adventure’s The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and Universal Studios Florida’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley.



Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro, Inc., said: “By partnering with SEVEN in the Kingdom, we can bring even more truly unique experiences to fans of Transformers and Play-Doh. We’re sure that these new immersive attractions will entertain and delight generations of fans and families for many years to come.”

While this marks the world’s first Park fully themed to Transformers, there are currently multiple rides inspired by the franchise – including Transformers: The Ride 3D and Decepticoaster– at Universal Studios Singapore, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Florida, and Universal Studios Beijing.

Two additional Transformers theme parks are set to open at other SEVEN entertainment destinations dotted around Saudi Arabia following the Riyadh location. As of now, there’s no opening date.