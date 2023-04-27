Chris Hemsworth Leads All-Star Cast For New ‘Transformers’ Animated Film

CinemaCon is currently underway in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with it, plenty of studios have been announcing some huge upcoming movies and shows. Paramount is presently having its panel and announcing some huge titles. Though Transformers has already revealed its next live-action movie in, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the studio is also diving back into animation. Leading the charge for this new animated venture is Chris Hemsworth, who is portraying Optimus Prime in this new origin story, and a massive all-star cast joins him.

Paramount is doing what it can to get back heavily into the animation game. The panel also showcased a deeper look at Seth Rogen’s produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Though the focus has been chiefly on live-action blockbusters, both the TMNT and Transformers animated features could propel Paramount into the upper echelon of the animation game.

What is interesting about this new Transformers movie, apart from Chris Hemsworth starring, is that it will serve as an origin story for the Autobots and Decepticons.

The synopsis states the animated film will follow a young Optimus Prime and Megatron when they were once brothers-in-arms to how they became hated enemies.

Voicing Optimus Prime is Chris Hemsworth. It has also been revealed that an all-star cast has been put together. Brian Tyree Henry will voice Megatron, Scarlett Johansson will voice Elita, Jon Hamm will voice Sentinel Prime, Keegan-Michael Key will voice Bumblebee, and Laurence Fishburne will voice Alpha Trion.

This massive all-star cast should propel this new Transformers movie into a budding animated franchise. The most recent animated venture for Paramount and Hasbro is Transformers: EarthSpark, currently streaming on Paramount+.

Considering that the new animated movie from Paramount will act as a prequel, we could be seeing the classic 1980s style of characters that many Transformers loyalists love.

Despite the massive cast already revealed for the new movie, it has also been revealed that beloved filmmaker Steven Spielberg is set to serve as an executive producer. The title for this prequel is Transformers: One, meaning it acts as the “year one” to the story of Optimus Prime and Megatron.

We wonder if this movie will start a new animated series or string of films, though Paramount might not want to have two warring Transformers shows on the same streaming app and network, a series of movies would likely make more sense.

Though Hemsworth has essentially stated he wants to dial back his performances, it is fantastic that he will potentially leave the MCU for his new role in this potential Transformers franchise.

