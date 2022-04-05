Universal Guests Share Backwards Bizarre Transformers Experience

Universal Orlando Resort recently shut down several attractions due to refurbishments and maintenance, a questionable decision considering that spring break crowds were just around the corner.

However, rides can still break down even with the Park’s efforts to keep attractions running smoothly. While many would consider this a bad experience, some Guests actually enjoy experiencing ride breakdowns and evacuations.

One Guest recently posted a video on Twitter showing a bizarre experience while riding TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D at Universal Studios Florida. The footage shows the Guest’s vehicle going through the attraction in reverse after a possible malfunction. The animations and scenes were being projected typically, but the audio and special effects were not active.

An avid theme Park fanatic shared a detailed insight of the incident, mentioning this party had experienced a station evacuation, which brings the vehicles to a neutral position, making evacuation easier and avoiding aggravating any problems the vehicle or attraction could have experienced.

While the Guest did not give further detail on the reason for the evacuation or what happened after the footage ended, it would seem the ride broke down, causing the vehicle to go through the tracks moving backward, leading to the evacuation from the car once it was closer to the dispatch station.

Some viewers commented on having a similar experience on previous visits to the Park, except their vehicles were evacuated moving forward instead of in reverse. One jokingly commented on the attraction’s unique ability to transform from a forward-moving ride into a backward-moving one, asking if there was anything the Transformers couldn’t do.

Ride breakdowns are not uncommon at Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood, as previous incidents have been reported on different attractions in both locations. Still, it is interesting to see how Guests all react differently when they face a situation involving evacuations and breakdowns.

