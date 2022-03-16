Beloved Universal Icon Malfunctioning Leaving Guests Disappointed

Universal Orlando Resort is home to stunning attractions and unique experiences unlike anywhere else in the world.

Over the last couple of months, many Universal Orlando attractions have been under refurbishment.

Revenge of the Mummy closed in January for an extensive refurbishment that won’t see it reopen at Universal Studios Florida until late summer 2022. Just down from the popular dark-coaster, Shrek 4-D closed permanently in January and a rumored Minions-themed attraction is set to take over the area.

All three water rides at Universal’s Islands of Adventure– Jurassic Park River Adventure, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, and Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Bargers– all closed for temporary maintenance with Popeye still currently closed. Poseidon’s Fury in the Lost Continent also just reopened this week after a two-year-long closure.

While the attractions have experienced maintenance, it seems that an icon at Universal Orlando Resort may also need to undergo construction in the near future.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted a video on Twitter of noticeably uneven movements in the Islands of Adventure lighthouse mirror.

Video: uneven movement of the Islands of Adventure lighthouse mirror.

For those who don’t know, the lighthouse mirror is the mechanism used to send the large light that shines through the night around the area. With the mirror seemingly stuck at one point in its rotation, the entire light beacon will also be seemingly stuck.

