Spider-Man Will Be Banished From Japan in Seven Days

Are you ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man? Get ready to wave bye to our favorite web-slinger because we only have a few more days with our friendly neighborhood hero.

The Universal theme parks always have innovation on the mind, and that has not stopped in the recent years. As we know, Epic Universe is nearing completion at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Kids is being developed in Texas, a Halloween Horror Nights event will be open year-round in Las Vegas soon, and land was also recently purchased in the U.K. with the domain “Universal Great Britain” also being bought.

Universal also has a strong presence in Japan, where Universal Studios Japan can be found, home to the first-ever Super Nintendo World.

Sadly, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride will close permanently on January 22, 2024, in just seven days, after opening almost 20 years ago on January 23, 2004. That timeline is important, as Theme Park Insider noted, “the term of the licensing contract that Universal held for the Marvel rights in Japan. Unlike the Orlando theme park rights, which continue in perpetuity, Universal’s contract with Marvel had a time limit in Japan.” This could mean that Tokyo Disney Resort can open their own Avenger’s Campus, as the Marvel rights would return to Disney within Japan.

Guests embarked on an exhilarating adventure alongside Peter Parker as they engaged in a pulse-pounding pursuit through the urban landscapes of New York, confronting the menacing Sinister Syndicate. The seamless fusion of high-speed thrills and cutting-edge effects crafted an immersive spectacle that can only be described as truly extraordinary. While it is sad to see the ride close down at Universal Studios Japan, fans of Spider-Man can still ride the attraction at Islands of Adventure in Orlando.

Islands of Adventure stands as a theme park that hosts Marvel Super Hero Island, which is dedicated to Marvel Comics superheroes. Among its attractions are The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride. Visitors can also engage in character encounters with Spider-Man and other Marvel characters throughout the park.

An intriguing aspect of Comcast’s 1994 contract for Marvel intellectual property, inherited through the acquisition of NBC Universal, is that the deal was made in perpetuity, contingent upon Marvel Super Hero Island remaining operational at Universal Studios. Given the continuous success of Disney-produced Marvel films, it seems unlikely that Comcast will relinquish this long-standing contract. Think about it, Disney does the work to make Marvel popular, and Universal can reap the rewards.

Under the original agreement, Disney is restricted from using Marvel characters featured in Islands of Adventure at its parks situated east of the Mississippi River. In response to the Marvel fervor, California Adventure at Disneyland Resort introduced Avengers Campus, boasting attractions like Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure (starring Tom Holland), Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, Avengers Headquarters, and Doctor Strange’s Ancient Sanctum.

Meanwhile, at Disney World’s Epcot, the crowd is eagerly queuing up for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster ride, representing the primary Marvel attraction at Disney World for the time being, as the Guardians are not found in Marvel Superhero Island.

At the moment, there is no confirmation as to what will replace The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man in Japan, however, rumors of Disney integrating Pokémon or Legend of Zelda into their parks have been swirling for a long time, and now, there may be an opening in space to see those stories come to life in the form of a new attraction.

What do you think about Japan shutting down The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man? What would you like to see replace it?