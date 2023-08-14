BREAKING: New Avengers Location Opening at Disneyland

Disneyland Avengers Campus reps says that an “Avengers Vault” is in the works at the new location. It’s coming sooner than many expected.

Disney Avengers Zone Thriving in California

Dubbed the Disney Avengers Campus, it is an impressive part of the Disney California Adventure experience. Many a fan of the superhero concept go to the Disneyland resort just to see this first hand. It’s a marvel, literally, with everything from Marvel Land to Iron Man to Spider-Man Adventure.

News for the Walt Disney World Resort Icon: Avengers Campus Retail

Walt Disney reporter @ScottGustin stated on Twitter, “NEW: Disneyland says the Avengers Campus retail location ”Avengers Vault will open mid-September”

NEW: Disneyland says the new Avengers Campus retail location “Avengers Vault” will open in mid-September. pic.twitter.com/Eo3LsLgUzL — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 14, 2023

It’s an opportunity to merchandise the California Adventure Park through the use of the Marvel Land applications. The Disney California Adventure Park features icons of the Marvel family, including Web Slingers, Peter Parker, and Captain America.

All About the Walt Disney Imagineering Avengers Vault

Everywhere from Hong Kong Disneyland to the Walt Disney Company locations in Europe rely on these Marvel Land icons. Captain Marvel is an easy one, as is Tony Stark and Iron Man, but the Avengers Campus Disneyland changes its focus on The Vault.

The Vault is one of the four original prisons used to keep supervillains locked up. Operated by S.H.I.E.L.D., it was designed by good old Tony Stark as a way to protect the world. It’s not a huge part of the effort, since HYDRA and A.I.M. have the most locked-up villains in the Marvel multiverse.

Souvenir Opportunities from Avengers Vault

The Walt Disney Company, through the Walt Disney Studios Park, plans to use all the traction of its Avengers Campus. The “Avengers Vault” will open in Disneyland California Adventure beginning September 2023.

Though there won’t be real-life supervillains for sale, there will be plenty of opportunities to embrace the campus supply pod, celebrate the Marvel Avengers Campus, and make the most out of a trip to Anaheim.

What do you think about the opening of the Avengers Vault in southern California? Would you hit up the Avenger zone in the Disneyland Resort? Share your thoughts in the comments below!