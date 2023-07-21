‘Spider-Man’s’ New Venom Is the Change the MCU Needs

Spider-Man is one of the richest properties in all of comics, and just like Batman, Spider-Man has his own gallery of villains that fans go wild for. One of those villains is Venom, a central figure in the newest Spider-Man project. This new take on the villainous symbiote changes the character’s origin and identity, which could be the MCU’s direction when Tom Hardy steps away from the role.

Tom Hardy is currently working on Venom 3 until the writers and actors strikes happened. Still, the beloved actor has already revealed that the anticipated sequel is moving forward but will be his final time suiting up as the symbiote. Though Hardy finally appeared in the MCU briefly, via a post-credits scene during Spider-Man: No Way Home, he only left behind a bit of the symbiote.

Hardy was whisked back to his universe after Doctor Strange corrected the timeline mess Peter Parker left for the world. Hardy appears to only exist in the Sony-built villain universe, and his final film is incoming. Because of this, it is time for Venom to go through a significant change and one that should be reflected in the MCU.

That change has come from the highly anticipated video game Spider-Man 2. A new story trailer dropped at San Diego Comic-Con, which was then broadcast to the world. Venom has appeared in the promotions so far, but now we have a better idea of who the new Venom is.

‘Spider-Man 2’ Changes Venom’s Origin

During the story trailer released for Spider-Man 2, we got a better look at the complicated relationship between Peter Parker and Harry Osborn. During the trailer, Harry tells Peter that they “We’re gonna heal the world.” This could have to do with the first game, which showcases Harry having some sort of terminal disease.

Peter and Mary Jane find this out towards the end of of Spider-Man, as Harry is in some sort of medical stasis, engaging in experimental treatment for his disease. The story trailer for Spider-Man 2 shows that Harry is now healed. It is his healing that might have brought along some vast powers.

Insomniac, the studio behind the Spider-Man games, had already revealed that Venom (Tony Todd) would not be Eddie Brock—the character the symbiote latches on to through most of the villain’s appearances in comics and multimedia.

This leaves the big reveal in the story trailer where Harry’s line “Were gonna heal the world” is said by a now-healed Harry. Though that line does not seem all that important, we hear Venom say those exact words later in the trailer. Though Insomniac has not confirmed Harry as the new Venom, his miraculous healing, and treatment between the games could have meant he attracted the symbiote.

We do know Peter Parker will be the Black Suit Spider-Man in the game, which has also been revealed. It could be that the symbiote attaches itself to Peter, who then transfers it to Harry, healing him and turning him into Venom.

Harry Osborn has always appeared as Green Goblin in the comics and even somewhat in Spider-Man 3 as “New Goblin.” Changing him to Venom is a massive and something that the MCU should think about mimicking when Venom eventually lands alongside Spider-Man.

Venom Origin Change Should Land at the MCU

As stated above, Tom Hardy will likely not portray Venom past the third film in the Sony-built universe. Tom Holland will need to face off against the villain at some point, which includes him also seeing the symbiote attached to his suit, which has already been set up at the end of No Way Home.

Harry Osborn has not yet been introduced in the MCU/Sony Spider-Man movies, though he could be introduced to Peter quite soon. He could finally run into Harry with Holland’s version of Peter Parker out of friends, considering Doctor Strange wiped everyone’s memory of him.

Harry and Peter become fast friends, with Harry potentially following the same route as his video game counterpart. Should he get sick, Peter can try to find a cure, which includes the symbiote leaving Peter and attaching itself to Harry.

Venom has been Eddie Brock or Eddie Brock Jr. for many decades in comics, and with Spider-Man 2 changing the character to be Harry Osborn would add a fresh new take on the villain for the MCU as well. Hardy’s version of Venom is more of an anti-hero, but what the MCU needs is a more monstrous take on the character. Harry Osborn transforming into that monster should be exactly what Marvel should replicate.

