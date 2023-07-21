‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Gets Official Update, Massive Changes Coming

Since that radioactive spider bit him, Peter Parker’s life has been anything but dull. He’s fought supervillains, rallied alongside the Avengers, been snapped out of existence, and flung across the Spider-Verse. Still, things are only just heating up for everyone’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

While the MCU series and the Spider-Verse films have massive fan followings, Sony’s Spider-Man games have won heavy acclaim by blending elements of all Spidey’s media into an action-packed console experience. However, things are heating up as the long-awaited Spider-Man 2 was revealed at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Monsters, Mad Men, and More Revealed in Spider-Man 2

While there’s only so much fans can infer from the game’s story trailer, Marvel made an official statement regarding the plot.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure where they swing, jump, and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel's New York. Players can experience switching between both Spider-Men throughout the story, each with their own epic powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city, and the ones they love.

It was one thing to bring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales together, but having the infamous Venom as the symbiotic bonding agent for the game just pushed things to the next level, and that’s not even mentioning Kraven and his army of mercenaries or the presence of Harry Osborn hinting at a possible Green Goblin reveal.