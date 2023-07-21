Disney Breaks Its Own Rules, Backtracks With Marvel Change

in Marvel

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Credit: Marvel Studios / Inside the Magic

According to some fans, one of Disney’s biggest mistakes is hoarding their IP on their own streaming services. While this is expected for a company of its size, it’s also proven to be a double-edged sword.

walt disney company headquarters sign
Credit: Disney

If you know anything about the business end of the Walt Disney Company, you know that they are excessively protective of their intellectual property. At the same time, it’s proven to do more harm than good as this attempt to generate interest and subscribers in their own platform has yet to result in the outcome the company was likely expecting. However, it looks like the company is backtracking on this practice in a desperate attempt to save face.

Secret Invasion Sneaks from Disney+ to Hulu

According to the report by @ScottGustin, Disney is dropping the first three episodes of Marvel’s Secret Invasion onto Hulu. While most fans might be dazzled by the sudden appearance of Nick Fury and the army of rogue refugee Skrulls, there might be more to this tactic than just sharing the series on another platform.

Related: Does Nick Fury Know? ‘Secret Invasion’ Changes the MCU With One Scene

While Disney is currently in the process of merging with Hulu, dropping the episodes on a different streaming service, it’s not the norm. On one hand, it could just be a way to attempt to generate more pull towards Disney+. Viewership has recently taken a massive dive, as the platform has lost four million subscribers already, and Disney needs to make up those numbers.

Logo for Disney+
Credit: Disney

That said, it might also be Disney slowly realizing the error of its ways. Better late than never, as the saying goes. That said, it comes with an air of desperation to project onto a platform they’re already attached to instead of somewhere like Prime.

Related: ‘Secret Invasion’ Failure Threatens to Destroy Marvel’s Presence on Disney+

That all in mind, it’s still enough to make some, including this writer, wonder if there isn’t something happening behind the scenes. Like the Skrulls hiding out on earth, there’s a hidden plan in the works and we’ve just not seen it yet.

Is Disney really up to something mixing their platforms? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

Tagged:Disney+marvelStreaming

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!