Does Nick Fury Know? ‘Secret Invasion’ Changes the MCU With One Scene

***SPOILERS FOR SECRET INVASION EPISODE 2***

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) reveals a major twist at the end of the second episode of Secret Invasion, leaving fans unsure of what will happen next.

Secret Invasion continues a story in the making in the MCU for the past several years. After Captain Marvel (2018), it was obvious that the Skrulls would one day become a problem. While Fury believes that Skrulls and humans can work together, he isn’t in a great position to take down the Skrull threat.

Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) leads the Skrull rebellion and laid the foundation for World War III, which would serve as the perfect opportunity to take over Earth. With everyone focused on the wrong person (Nick Fury), the world governments won’t see the attack coming until it’s too late.

At the end of Episode 2, Nick Fury isn’t in a great place. His allies are gone. Talos has retreated after lying to Fury for years. Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes confirms that Fury is no longer in any formal position in the government, meaning that this threat could easily take out Fury if he isn’t careful.

Fury walks into a home where a Skrull is making a meal. He checks the pictures, sets some things down, and walks to a woman waiting for him. He kisses her, and the scene ends after some friendly banter. While it’s cool to see that Fury is secretly married, it’s unclear if he is talking with his real wife or a Skrull spy. Episode 3 must explore whether his wife is a Skrull and whether or not he knows this.

One fan shared online that they believe that Fury decided to marry a Skrull, which led to others joining the conversation:

NO BC IF FURY DOESN’T KNOW THAT HIS WIFE WAS A SKRULL WOULD JUST BE INSANE NO BC IF FURY DOESN'T KNOW THAT HIS WIFE WAS A SKRULL WOULD JUST BE INSANE — P | SECRET INVASION (@avengersxwanda) June 28, 2023 He knows, he f**king has to, like it would literally make his charcter arc shit. The best spy in the world sleeping with the enemy come on. No way Marvel does this He knows, he fucking has to, like it would literally make his charcter arc shit. The best spy in the world sleeping with the enemy come on. No way Marvel does this — ๔є๓เtгเยร ς๏รtєll๏ (@DCoz90) June 28, 2023 That wouldn’t hurt his arch that would establish how much of a threat the skrulls actually are… thus when he inevitably wins making his victory that much bigger https://twitter.com/Jsquatchhh/status/1674114147124928540

Fans also point out how the female Skrull looks like the person who introduced Gravik:

He knows. She comes out in the beginning of the episode when she introduces Gravik to him That wouldn’t hurt his arch that would establish how much of a threat the skrulls actually are… thus when he inevitably wins making his victory that much bigger — squatchhhhh (@Jsquatchhh) June 28, 2023 he knows. She was the one who introduced Gravik to him

he knows. She was the one who introduced Gravik to him — she_dreadzme (@She_DreadzMe) June 28, 2023

Secret Invasion is meant to deal with this in the next episode and shock fans. Hopefully, Marvel doesn’t create any plotholes with a lazy answer, and if his wife is secretly a Skrull spy and Fury doesn’t know, that will not go well for MCU fans who know the iconic characters shouldn’t fall for the obvious cliche.

