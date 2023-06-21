Samuel L. Jackson Defends Brie Larson Amid ‘Captain Marvel’ Criticism: “These Incel Dudes Who Hate Strong Women”

Samuel L. Jackson is opening up about his years-long friendship with MCU star Brie Larson and has some R-rated words for Captain Marvel haters.

So far, 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for both Jackson and Larson, who each have exciting MCU projects coming out in the coming months. Secret Invasion, which will see the return of Nick Fury, debuts on Disney+ in a matter of hours.

Meanwhile, Larson’s high-flying hero, Carol Danvers (AKA Captain Marvel), will return to the big screen this fall in The Marvels (2023), along with Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris).

Although The Marvels has the potential to be one of the better Phase Five releases, many fans have their doubts after the highly-divisive reception to its predecessor, Captain Marvel (2019). Specifically, the characterization of Carol Danvers was a subject of controversy, with many viewers deeming her a bland “Mary Sue” type who failed to make much of a splash in the franchise.

The messy time-jumping story and its generally unremarkable villain also didn’t help the movie’s chances, landing it a mere 45% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

There were also more extreme viewpoints aimed towards Brie Larson after the movie made Captain Marvel one of the strongest female personalities in the business. Of course, “toxic” fans crawled out of the woodwork to bash the character purely because she’s a powerful woman, which sadly seems to be a common complaint as Marvel continues to introduce more female heroes to the franchise.

Because of this, Brie Larson is no stranger to handling criticism and hate from fans online. But luckily, she has unwavering support from her MCU co-star and full-time cheerleader, Samuel L. Jackson.

Speaking with Rolling Stone magazine, Jackson addressed some of the sexist hate he sees for Larson as the two prepare for their team-up in The Marvels.

Looking back on their first time working together in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, Jackson admitted that while it wasn’t the most enjoyable shoot, he still managed to become “great friends” with Larson, forging a tight bond between the two actors that would carry over into their Marvel years:

Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for. We had done ‘Kong’ together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us. We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time.

Jackson also claimed that the two became closer through the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with Jackson telling Larson not to “let ‘em break you” after Donald Trump won. During this time, Larson also sought advice from Jackson after she was asked to join the MCU, which led Jackson to heavily encourage her to take on the role and work alongside him again.

In typical Samuel L. Jackson fashion, the legendary actor didn’t shy away from using some colorful language when describing online bullies’ vicious reactions to Captain Marvel, bashing these hateful individuals for “hating strong women:”

Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!’ But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.

Unfortunately, The Marvels is already getting a similar treatment. Back in April, the first trailer for the Captain Marvel sequel experienced a major round of review-bombing, with many unfairly calling the movie “woke” for featuring an all-women team.

Many of these so-called “fans” had especially pointed criticisms of Larson, an outspoken feminist who’s long enraged this unsavory subsection of the fandom for advocating for more diversity in Marvel projects.

Ultimately, it’s heartwarming to see that Jackson is so protective over his fellow MCU star and only wants the best for Larson as she continues her run as Captain Marvel. As for Jackson, he clearly has no intentions to exit the franchise anytime soon, so hopefully, there’s a lot more of this duo yet to come.

What do you think of Samuel L. Jackson's recent remarks about toxicity in the Marvel fanbase?