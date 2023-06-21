Marvel Studios Announces Disappointing San Diego Comic-Con News

A recent report from The Wrap has revealed that Marvel Studios has some unfortunate news regarding San Diego Comic-Con 2023, and it will surely upset fans.

One of the yearly highlights for any nerd is San Diego Comic-Con. This annual event gives people access to their favorite properties, making it the perfect place to excite hardcore fans. And nobody does this better than Marvel Studios.

Normally led by Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios always pulls out the stops, showing off the best that Marvel Entertainment has to provide. Needless to say, fans are excited to see just what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. Unfortunately, it looks like Feige has made the difficult decision not to show anything off in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Marvel Studios Won’t Have Any Panels at San Diego Comic-Con in 2023

In the wake of numerous delays and the questionable future of the industry, it looks like Marvel Studios has no plans to show off a panel at 2023’s San Diego Comic-Con. This comes after 2022, when Kevin Feige showed off numerous productions that were underway, including the announcement for the next two Avengers movies.

According to The Wrap, this is primarily to do with the various industry strikes, particularly the potential of a SAG-AFTRA strike happening in the near future. The Screen Actors Guild has given negotiators the authority to begin a strike if their terms are not met. The studios have until June 30 to reach a deal with the union.

If SAG-AFTRA does indeed go on strike, actors cannot do any promotional work for their films and TV shows as part of the labor stoppage. This would make it difficult for studios like Marvel to show off and promote anything that might be in the works.

Marvel Studios will not be the only production company doing this. The Wrap reports that it is highly likely that Universal and HBO will also sit out of Comic-Con. If the uncertainty surrounding the strike continues, it would also make sense for other studios to follow.

Do you think there are other reasons for Marvel Studios skipping San Diego Comic-Con?