Feige is finally talking about that infamous “Marvel humor”.

Led by Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, and presently owned by The Walt Disney Company, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has significantly transformed the superhero film genre and left an enduring influence on the entire film industry. The conclusion of Phase Three in the MCU, as depicted in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), served as a remarkable milestone, highlighting the extraordinary growth of the MCU and solidifying its supremacy in the realm of entertainment. Additionally, this event marked the culmination of the initial three phases of the MCU, commonly referred to as the Infinity Saga.

The Avengers franchise, which began with Joss Whedon’s 2012 film, The Avengers, featuring an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/the Incredible Hulk), Tom Hiddleston (Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson), and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), marked the start of a new era. This movie essentially transformed the film industry by establishing a new standard for integrating multiple films, into the same “cinematic universe.”

But before all of that, one little film that no one expected to get all that big absolutely changed the game — and became massive — alongside its star.

2008’s Iron Man directed by Jon Favreau received such an overwhelmingly positive response that the creation of an entire superhero franchise built upon the success of this unexpected hit was almost inevitable. But despite the success of the Avengers franchise as a whole, it’s been known that of late, Marvel Studios has not been having as hot a run as before.

It’s not just recent scandals such as Jonathan Majors’ allegations of domestic violence and assault putting the MCU into turmoil, possibly without Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars’ (2026) main, Thanos-equivalent Big Bad villain. On top of that, the reception for the Phase Four films in the MCU, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which signaled the beginning of Phase Five, has not been as overwhelmingly positive as earlier Marvel releases.

Now, 15 years since that fateful moment, a whole new age of the MCU is about to begin in the Multiverse Saga. It’s here that the Marvel head Kevin Feige is finally ready to talk about the “Marvel sense of humor”.

How Iron Man created Marvel’s humor

In a recent 15 year retrospective for Marvel Studios’ first ever film under the Marvel Entertainment umbrella, Iron Man (2008) starring Robert Downey Jr. as the eponymous Iron Man/Tony Stark, Jon Favreau and Kevin Feige sat down to reminisce.

Speaking candidly, Feige admits that it was the “tone” established in that very first MCU movie that set the blueprint for the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade:

That tone that you and Robert discovered on that movie I would say became the template in a way for much of what the MCU became.

Favreau replies in agreement, stating that it was overall meant to be — being consistent with the Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee (and creator of the Iron Man character). He cites it as referencing a “little bit of fun” alongside a little “subversiveness”, all while expressing a ton of “heart and earnestness”:

It was very consistent with Stan Lee’s tone, right, but that tone of “a little bit of a fun, a little bit of a subversiveness”, but then also a heart and earnestness to it too.

Feige addresses Marvel’s “formula”

The two continue, with Feige highlighting specifically that there is absolutely a trick to making these Marvel Studios movies work. He doesn’t shy away from the frequent criticisms that Marvel movies rely “too much” on their formula of humor, and instead openly talks about embracing it, while explaining why it works. He says that the key is about getting the audience to “open up” — once they do so with laughter, that’s when you can “sneak them in with the emotion” — which is exactly what makes up that “Marvel formula”:

When the audience open themselves up to laughter, you can also sneak them in with the emotion. And I think that is why people talk about a “Marvel formula”.

Feige then states that “humor is a big part of it” — because “that’s what we want to go see in theaters”.

Interestingly, the most recent Marvel Studios film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a near perfect example of this. Irreverently funny while being gut-punchingly emotional, the latest MCU project took that Iron Man formula and dialed it up to the max — except it was created by their soon-to-be rival, James Gunn. The (now ex) Marvel director is jumping ship to Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios, and will head the superhero studio for the next 10 years. With a DC Studios and DC Universe (DCU) newly reformed under Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs, Marvel Studios will face their biggest competitors ever, potentially expanding and improving on their tried-and-true formula. Now more than ever, the time is ripe for something truly innovative to occur in the superhero film genre.

The entire Iron Man and Marvel Studios retrospective can be viewed here in full:

