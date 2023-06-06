SAG-AFTRA Joins WGA, Overwhelmingly Approves Strike Authorization

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has almost unanimously decided to join the Writers Guild of America (WGA) against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

As of May 2, 2023, the WGA has been on strike. Demanding higher pay, a stable pay structure, fairer deals, contracts, and provisions about artificial intelligence, the WGA has consistently picketed and received support from throughout the industry.

Reflecting the WGA strike of 2007, multiple productions have been delayed, and numerous cable lineups and shooting schedules have been wholly ramshackled. However, it looks like the WGA may not be alone since SAG-AFTRA members have agreed to a potential strike.

SAG-AFTRA Authorizes Strike With 97.91% Majority

After many SAG members spent time supporting the WGA on the picket line, SAG-AFTRA decided to join the writers and approve strike authorization against the AMPTP. The decision was made with 97.91% of an almost 50% majority voting to approve the strike.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher couldn’t be happier. “The strike authorization votes have been tabulated, and the membership joined their elected leadership and negotiating committee in favor of strength and solidarity. I’m proud of all of you who voted as well as those who were vocally supportive, even if unable to vote.”

Drescher continued, “Everyone played a part in this achievement. Together we lock elbows, and in unity, we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model, and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it.”

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland agreed with the sentiment, saying, “I could not be more pleased with this response from the membership. This overwhelming yes vote is a clear statement that it’s time for an evolution in this contract.”

Crabtree-Ireland continued, “As we enter what may be one of the most consequential negotiations in the union’s history, inflation, dwindling residuals due to streaming, and generative AI all threaten actors’ ability to earn a livelihood if our contracts are not adapted to reflect the new realities. This strike authorization means we enter our negotiations from a position of strength so that we can deliver the deal our members want and deserve.”

“Our members are governed by contracts that reflect the business of 30 years ago. And too much has changed since then for those contracts to serve us well. The rise of streaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and the impacts of other technology advances on entertainment, coupled with a steep increase in the cost of living — all while studio profits and executive pay rise meteorically — means that we need to seek new and imaginative ways to move forward.”

All of this follows after the Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a mutual agreement with the AMPTP, facing scrutiny from its sister unions.

Do you agree with SAG-AFTRA’s decision? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!