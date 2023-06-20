Disney Forced to Keep Jonathan Majors in the MCU Due to Messy Trial

Disney might not be happy with all the drama surrounding Jonathan Majors, but it seems that the company is committed to Jonathan Majors for the near future.

Kevin Feige believes in Jonathan Majors. He saw what the actor did in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and knew the actor was necessary for the Multiverse Saga. So the acclaimed Marvel President reshaped the MCU. He made Kang the Conqueror the centerpiece only to deal with the actor now facing a scandal that could destroy his career.

Majors called the authorities due to his concern for his girlfriend, and the police arrived to find injuries on her neck and head. They arrested Majors, even though the girlfriend reportedly went to the hospital for her mental health, not for her injuries. The Creed III star has a new date for his court trial, but one thing is clear. This whole scandal doesn’t make sense.

First of all, Jonathan Majors obviously claims he is innocent and that his legal defense has loads of evidence proving it, with Majors’ girlfriend claiming she is on her side. The District Attorney claims they have more victims affected by Jonathan Majors and got a restraining order on Majors and his partner. The confusing part is which side Major’s partner is on.

Since the DA is moving forward, it seems that she wants the charges of assault to move forward, but if she did want the best for Majors, she wouldn’t push these charges with the DA. It’s confusing understanding the whole situation without seeing the story unfold in the courtroom. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long for the trial. It will happen at the beginning of August, but it’s unclear who is in the wrong or right.

Disney obviously is watching the whole case unfold for one apparent reason. They might have to recast Majors in the MCU. Fans have wondered why Marvel Studios hasn’t axed the actor yet, but Majors did sign a contract worth $20 million to star in the MCU, and if Marvel breaks the contract early, they may lose some of that money.

Marvel might be able to change course and recast after the trial if Majors is found guilty, but it’s hard to tell what will happen. It seems like the court trial will decide whether or not Marvel keeps Major, so the studio is forced to have the actor stick around and still appear in other projects like Loki Season 2.

Do you think Jonathan Majors will be fired? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!