Kevin Feige Shrinks the MCU, Two Marvel Movies Scrapped

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be the same after Kevin Feige allows two more MCU movies to be scrapped.

Phase Five of the MCU is in a rocky state. While James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) did well, other MCU projects like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) have hurt the MCU’s reputation. Currently, fans have lost their trust in Marvel’s quality due to the amount of rushed CGI and sudden reshoots.

On top of this, Marvel has issued wave after wave of delays for the MCU due to the Writer’s Strike affecting the franchise due to some projects going on hiatus. It’s a stressful time for someone like Kevin Feige, as it feels like Marvel can’t get a break. Jonathan Majors is still in major legal trouble that might lead to the actor being recast and Marvel searching for a new actor to carry their franchise.

Now, Marvel had to change their release schedule drastically again. According to The Direct, two untitled MCU movies will no longer be released in 2025. This makes perfect sense because the delays have forced certain projects to release too close to each other, and that’s why other projects have been delayed to help keep everything Marvel from releasing at the same time.

Marvel has three untitled movies releasing in 2026, with fans guessing they could be Shang-Chi 2, Eternals 2, and Armor Wars. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 doesn’t have an official release window, so it could release in 2026 or be the mysterious Untitled Sony Movie listed for June 25, 2025. Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) might receive another delay if Marvel can’t find a new actor to star as Kang the Conqueror, depending on how the trial goes, which could lead to some interesting problems for the MCU.

It’s hard to know what Marvel has planned, but it’s clear that the studio isn’t planning on more projects every year anymore. As of right now, Marvel’s content schedule is shrinking to help with the quality issues and the delays. Marvel needs a comeback soon, and these changes might help change people’s minds about the MCU’s future and be excited to watch a Marvel movie again.

