Scarlett Johansson Confirms MCU Project Still Underway, Despite Strike

Scarlett Johansson may be best known for her role as Marvel’s Black Widow throughout the first few phases of the MCU. Although her character died in Avengers: Endgame (2019), she reprised the role for her standalone film, Black Widow, in 2021.

Now, two years later, apparently her work with Marvel isn’t over yet as the Avengers star confirms a top-secret MCU project. After the release of Black Widow, Marvel head Kevin Feige revealed that he and Johansson were working together on a non-Black Widow-centered Marvel project. Phase Five has already started with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier this year and Phase Six projects have already been announced, but it’s unclear exactly what Feige and Johansson are working on.

Dispelling rumors that it was another Black Widow project, Johansson has previously stated that she’s completely done with the character, making it clear that Natasha Romanov won’t be returning to our screens. However, while doing press for her latest film, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City (2023), Johansson confirmed that the project was still in the works.

Several projects from Marvel, Disney, and other production companies have announced delays in upcoming projects due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. The strike started at the beginning of May as writers fight for residual pay from streaming services among other issues, and shows no sign of wrapping up as the SAG-AFTRA Guild has also voted to authorize a strike at the end of June.

Johansson stated that her project is one among many MCU projects, including Captain America: Brave New World and Avengers: Kang Dynasty, that have officially been delayed. She reported that they’re waiting out the strike to continue production, which had just seen developments shortly before the WGA strike was announced.

