Scarlett Johansson Is Done With Black Widow, “That Chapter is Done”

Scarlett Johansson returned to her role as Natasha Romanoff during the solo Black Widow movie, highlighting her family, including Yelena Belova and Red Guardian. Belova could be the new Black Widow, as she will team with Red Guardian for the Thunderbolts movie. Despite fans wanting to see Johansson return to the MCU, she revealed her Marvel fate on Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Podcast.

The conversation is quite interesting, as Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow discussed their meeting during the Iron Man movies. The rumor had been that the two actresses did not get along, which was strange. Paltrow revealed that she had often been asked about the rumor that she didn’t get along with Johansson.

According to Scarlett Johansson, “Is that a rumor? You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified. You were so nice to me.”

It is interesting to learn how two powerhouse actresses got along on the set of the beginnings of the MCU. Paltrow did state that she was super excited to have Johansson with her on set, as the superhero movies were jam-packed full of men. The pair also discussed how massive the Iron Man franchise was then and how the MCU became huge following those movies.

The conversation then pivoted to the discussion of both their Marvel futures. Scarlett Johansson did see her character die in Avengers: Endgame, as Romanoff sacrificed herself for Hawkeye and the rest of the Avengers so they could secure the Soul Stone. However, she would return to the previously mentioned Black Widow standalone movie that took place before the events of Endgame.

When asked if she would return, Scarlett Johansson spoke bluntly. “I’m done, that chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.”

To be fair, Johansson likely feels like most of the actors that appeared in most Marvel movies. Both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans also said their goodbyes in Endgame. Johansson did return for her rightful solo film, but that was the last thing she wanted to accomplish.

This blunt response also indicates Scarlet Johansson will not appear in future MCU projects, likely including Marvel Zombies and What If…? Also, this could mean that Black Widow will not appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Johansson will not appear, but that doesn’t mean another timeline version of Black Widow could appear.

Interestingly, Gwyneth Paltrow indicated she is not as interested in returning as Pepper Potts, though Johansson stated she could see her return. “Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great.”

Though Paltrow doesn’t think she would return as Potts, we would argue that she could and should be an integral part of the upcoming Armor Wars movie. Potts is the CEO of Stark Industries, and with the rumors that Ultron is the villain of that movie, Potts might have some sort of new Iron Man or War Machine armor that can defeat him. There are strong possibilities there.

Though Gwyneth Paltrow joked about her return, it does seem likely she could. Scarlett Johansson, on the other hand, is done with Marvel.

Are you sad that Scarlett Johansson is done with Marvel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!