Could She Return to the MCU? ‘Black Widow’ Actress Reveals

Could this Black Widow (2021) star make a Marvel comeback?

Despite most Avengers getting their own solo films early on, for two of the original team, it took much longer than expected. While Marvel fans saw multiple solo Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) movies, and even one Hulk/Bruce Banner (Edward Norton/Mark Ruffalo) movie, it wasn’t until 2021 that two founding members had their first solo ventures: Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) on Disney+, and Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Black Widow.

Thirteen years after the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both Hawkeye (Renner) and Black Widow (Johansson) finally had a project focused on their character, and, to many fans’ chagrin, just as it seemed, they were both on their way out of the franchise. Renner, for one, has indicated that, following his accident early this year, acting may not be as much of a priority as he focuses instead on recovery. Not a soul could blame the actor for this, and though he will be missed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his fans haven’t stopped wishing him a speedy recovery.

On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson has remained quiet as to whether or not she will return to the franchise after her character’s death in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and her solo film in 2021. Other characters from the film, however, have been confirmed by Marvel Studios to be making a comeback in Thunderbolts (2024), including Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and members of Natasha’s (Johansson) adopted family, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian/Alexi Shostakov (David Harbour). Still, one family member has been glaringly absent…

Rachel Weisz, who played Natasha (Johansson) and Yelena’s (Pugh) adopted mother, Melina Vostokoff, hasn’t been seen since her last appearance in Black Widow, despite other members of the family being prominently featured in upcoming projects. The actress was recently asked by Comicbook if she knew if fans would be seeing her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. Her answer was fairly clear:

“I don’t (know). No one’s mentioned her to me for quite some time. I think she’s still living with her pigs that she experiments on. She loves her pigs, they’re buddies.”

From the outset, it seems like Weisz is pretty certain that Vostokoff (Weisz) won’t be returning anytime soon. If this is true, it would be a shame: though the movie had its detractors, Black Widow introduced some strong characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many of which, including the villain, Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) are returning, but not Melina (Weisz) apparently.

Still, Marvel and Disney’s fans have learned to never say never. After all: Lars Mikkelsen was adamant that he was not going to reprise his role of Thrawn in the upcoming Ahsoka series, but surprised fans everywhere when the opposite was confirmed. It may well be that, though Melina (Weisz) hasn’t been mentioned to the star in a long time, Weisz could be just playing her cards close to the vest, hiding a return until a later date.

What do you think about her comments? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!