DCU Will Set Itself Apart From MCU, Says James Gunn

James Gunn has jumped ship from Marvel Studios and the MCU to DC Studios and the new DCU as he finally released the end of the original Guardians of the Galaxy franchise earlier this year.

Gunn has long been a fan-favorite executive at Marvel, so the announcement of his move was met with very mixed reactions. Marvel fans mourned the loss of one the best MCU groups and its director while DC fans are hopeful for the start of a cohesive studio lineup under the new co-CEO.

Marvel has been credited for creating the industry trend of the multiverse as the MCU now spans dozens of shows, movies, and timelines, including alternate realities, time travel, and variants. With the release of The Flash (2023), DC has introduced the start of its own multiverse, including several Flash, Batman, and Superman variants.

While most of the previous DC Justice League projects won’t be included as part of Gunn’s takeover, fans are worried about what other similarities DC may end up sharing with Marvel. However, Gunn has reassured fans that the DC heroes and projects will be completely different from Marvel due to one specific difference.

Gunn stated that his lineup will focus on DC’s more “traditional” heroes compared to Marvel’s more “modern” ones. The MCU did away with secret identities early on with Tony Stark revealing himself as Iron Man at the end of the first film. Everyone knows who Captain America is, and up until Spider-Man, none of them really tried to protect a secret identity, Gunn explained in a recent podcast interview.

Compared to the DC heroes, who are often larger-than-life, otherworldly beings with a completely separate civilian identity. Superman and Batman are very different characters compared to Clark Kent and Bruce Wayne. Gunn also said he’s excited to tackle the fictional cities and world building for these characters, ready for the challenge of bringing Gotham City and Metropolis to life whereas several of the Marvel movies (the Avengers films, especially) take place in New York.

Gunn also confirmed that DC Studios wouldn’t be using any sort of AI in their projects, stating that live-action actors would be used to voice their animated versions in shows and video games as well, so the DCU will be following the MCU’s involvement with multi-platform projects, although they will all take place within the same universe.

James Gunn seems to have a plan for moving forward with DC Studios and hopefully being able to kickstart a truly cohesive and entertaining slate of DC heroes that the studio has long had trouble with. Hopefully his experience with Marvel and expanded projects will help him as he starts production on the new DCEU with Superman: Legacy this year.

