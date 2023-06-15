James Gunn Slams Avengers Amid His Transition to DC

James Gunn is well-known for his work with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise over the last several years, with the third and final installment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, having been released earlier this year.

The movie features the end of the Guardians’ story as Peter fights to reconcile his broken heart with the fact that Gamora is no longer the Gamora he knew, Rocket works through his trauma from the labs, and Drax is able to be a father again. It’s been praised as being the best Guardians film and a fitting end to the trilogy.

It was a surprise to both Marvel and DC fans when James Gunn announced his changing allegiance with his new position as head of DC Studios. While Marvel has made a name for itself with the Avengers and the MCU, now entering its Phase Five lineup of projects, DC has infamously struggled to compete.

The studio had hoped to build up an MCU-level cinematic universe with 2013’s Man of Steel introducing a new Superman to the world. As part of the Zack Snyder Justice League universe, Wonder Woman made her first big screen debut in 2017, teaming up with Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman. Unfortunately, the films all received mixed reviews, and the DCEU was officially scrapped with the announcement of Henry Cavill being replaced as Superman.

Superman: Legacy will be Gunn’s first major project with DC and will kickstart the new DC movie universe. However, he still talks about his work with Marvel Studios, specifically his time with the Guardians and his confidence in their abilities. In a podcast episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Gunn and Rosenbaum discussed who would have the upper hand in a fight: the Avengers or the Guardians?

He was full of confidence in stating that he “always thought that the Guardians would beat the shit out of the Avengers, easily.” He explained that they’re from outer space and have advanced technology compared to the Avengers, making the fight lean in their favor. The Avengers and the Guardians did go head to head in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) as Star Lord, Drax, and Mantis attacked Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Iron Man. Thankfully, both teams were able to compromise and realize they were working together before any actual harm came to any of them.

Who do you think would win: the Avengers, the Guardians, or the Justice League? Share your thoughts in the comments below!