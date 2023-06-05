It appears to be time for the Snyderverse to rest in peace.

Following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) last year, significant changes occurred within the company that resulted in the removal of Walter Hamada, the former head of DC. In his place, Marvel director James Gunn, renowned for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series within Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was appointed. Despite his association with Marvel, Gunn has prior experience in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) — now renamed the DC Universe (DCU) — and has worked on projects such as the highly acclaimed The Suicide Squad (2021), which should not be confused with the earlier Suicide Squad (2016) featuring Jared Leto as the Joker. Gunn’s passion for comic books makes him well-suited to head DC Studios — but Gunn taking over comes at a cost, especially for pre-existing DC fans.

The DC Universe’s Zack Snyderverse

The Snyderverse, coined after filmmaker Zack Snyder, encompasses a series of Warner Bros.-owned DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films released between 2013 and 2021. Man of Steel (2013) presented Henry Cavill as Superman, delving into his origin story and internal struggles. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) brought together Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, exploring their clash of ideologies. Gal Gadot debuted Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in this film, which set the stage for her standalone adventures. Finally, Justice League (2021) features Cavill, Affleck, Gadot, as well as Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Vic Stone AKA Victor Stone, and Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen. This star-studded ensemble unites to combat the formidable threat of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and (in the extended “Snyder Cut”), Darkseid (Ray Porter). With their release, these films generated significant buzz and captured the attention of audiences worldwide — and a core base of particularly vocal fans.

However, this is now officially the previous era of the DC Universe , known for the Zack Snyder-directed Justice League (2017) featuring Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, is undergoing a complete reshuffling under the intense reboot led by James Gunn in DC Studios’ DC Universe. However, before the complete reshuffling takes place, Warner Bros. Discovery will release a series of DC films from the pre-Gunn era. These include June 16’s The Flash movie, starring Ezra Miller, followed by Blue Beetle on August 18, 2023, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 25, 2023. The most recent release among these is Shazam! Fury of the Gods which debuted on March 17 this year.

*** The following contains POSSIBLE spoilers for The Flash (2023)***

Now, film and DC Studios insider sources have come forward with the alleged post-credits scene of the upcoming DC movie, The Flash. Insider Can We Get Some Toast reveals the “finalized ending” and post-credits scene:

This post was accompanied by an image containing text detailing the ending of The Flash, with a description indicating that George Clooney, who played Batman/Bruce Wayne in 1997’s Batman & Robin, is shown during the “final scene of the movie”.

The post-credits are described as a discussion between “Barry and Arthur (Momoa)”, who are “at a bar talking about the Multiverse”. Allegedly, Barry Allen discusses how “Batman” is a concept that transcends the Multiverse, despite being “different people”. Aquaman then “asks about himself”, where the Scarlet Speedster says “they’re all the same” throughout the Multiverse. After this, Arthur then “falls over drunk”, and Barry Allen laments his inability to drink:

The Flash Final Version Post Credits:

Clooney’s face IS shown, final scene of the movie.

Post-Credits: Barry and Arthur (Momoa) are at a bar talking about the Multiverse. Barry mentions how Batman represents the same thing across the multiverse, but is different people. Arthur asks about himself, and Barry says they’re all the same. (But we’ve never seen him in any other universe, so I don’t understand how Barry knows that. The Universe he spent the most amount of time in recently, Keaton-Verse, Aquaman was dead or not born or something). Arthur falls over drunk and asks Barry for another drink and flips him an Atlantean treasure to pay for it. Barry wishes he could get drunk because his

metabolism is too fast and doesn’t let him.

Can We Get Some Toast clarified this even more:

At the end of the film as well as the post credits scene, Barry is NOT trying to get back to Affleck in the DECU. It ends with him realizing that he isn’t supposed to change the past. That’s the point. He accepts being stuck in the Clooney-Verse with that meta conversation he has with with Clooney-Verse Arthur (who is still Momoa).

This essentially confirms that Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen is “stuck” in the “Clooney-Verse” — officially laying to rest the Snyderverse continuity of the DCU, with DC Studios likely following a heavily altered or even alternate version of the DC Multiverse.

Naturally, this has gotten a significant response from movie-goers and fans of DC, with users like Jimm Hub lamenting that this is “the grave for the Snyderverse”:

Welp that’s the grave for the snyderverse. pic.twitter.com/fPJW3VVbMn — ︎ ︎ (@JimmHub) June 2, 2023

It seems like the DC Universe is in for a huge shake-up — with the DC version of the Multiverse officially being re-shaped in Gunn and Safran’s image.

What do you think about the Snyderverse Justice League being scrapped for good in the DC Universe? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

