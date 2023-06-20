Disney Seemingly Confirms Gay Spider-Man — Tom Holland Explores Other Sexualities

Spider-Man 4 could become a disaster if Disney and Tom Holland actually make Peter Parker/Spider-Man gay in the web-slinger’s next MCU appearance.

It’s no surprise that Disney has been trying to represent every group of people, if possible. Iconic characters have been drastically changed over the years as Marvel has race-swapped several super heroes to make sure different people have been represented. Despite certain countries warning Disney about its representation of LGBTQ+ people, the company has tried to showcase different sexualities, which has led to many MCU movies being banned.

Disney is purposely making a stand on diversity, and while some fans are grateful, others are concerned that the House of Mouse might go too far. Over the years, Disney has lost millions over these radical inclusions, and now, Spider-Man might join the club.

During a new interview with Tom Holland about his new Apple TV series, The Crowded Room, the actor shares how he handles his first same-sex scene and why he doesn’t count it as a milestone or anything different from what he has done:

“I think it is a first [for me]. It’s not a milestone, though. It’s not something that I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. I got to play my first character with a different sexual preference than I have.’ It’s obviously a little more complicated than that. It felt very important to tell the story authentically.”

Some fans might think that Holland won’t be a gay Spider-Man because that story doesn’t exist in Marvel Comics, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly adds new spins to older stories. Peter Parker will be vulnerable in Spider-Man 4, after his friends forget who he is and might be more interested in boys since MJ (Zendaya) might be dating someone else.

Peter Parker’s Spider-Man isn’t the only Spidey to join the MCU, as Miles Morales has hinted at for some time. Miles’s story might focus on his love story with Gwen Stacey in the MCU and leave Parker to figure out his sexuality and become bisexual. It’s hard to imagine that MJ and Peter won’t get back together, but that doesn’t mean Parker won’t pursue others beforehand.

Tom Holland isn’t afraid of haters and simply doesn’t care if someone doesn’t like his work as he shares how he handles reactions to the roles he plays inspired by the legendary Christian Bale:

“I try not to worry myself about what other people think. There’s a Christian Bale quote I saw once, which really changed my life. He said, ‘If you have a problem with me, text me. And if you don’t have my number, you don’t know me well enough to have a problem with me.’”

Peter Parker could quickly become gay if Disney is interested in pursuing that representation. Andrew Garfield wanted his Spider-Man to be gay, and knowing how Holland looks up to the actor, it’s clear that he wouldn’t be opposed to it. Disney isn’t shy about changing super heroes so don’t be shocked to learn that Peter Parker is suddenly gay in his next MCU appearance if Disney wants to explore a new side of the web-slinger.

