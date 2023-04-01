Report: ‘Ant-Man 3’ Close to Being Banned, Saved By Controversial Decision

It appears that The Walt Disney Company might not be all that it claims.

More than a decade has passed since Marvel Studios was purchased by The Walt Disney Company, after the success of Marvel Entertainment’s Iron Man (2008), which reinvigorated Robert Downey Jr.’s career. Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has made significant strides, with Joss Whedon-directed The Avengers (2012) changing the superhero genre’s landscape and bringing about the advent of the “cinematic universe” craze. The first three phases of the MCU ultimately led to Phase Three’s immensely popular conclusion, which was comprised of the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Throughout basically everything, Marvel exec Victoria Alonso has stood by the superhero franchise giant.

Why are we talking about Victoria Alonso? Because she was tied directly to certain decisions behind the scenes on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s (2023) production that led to (alleged) tensions within Marvel Studios itself — all to do with altering the final product.

The state of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has been a prominent advocate of LGBTQ+ representation, especially in recent years. However, recent releases have been banned by more conservative countries of a more “homophobic inclination”. Such banned films include 2022’s Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — which already feature somewhat minor LGBTQ+ representation, in the grand scheme of things.

This is likely due in large part to the fact that for 17 years, Alonso has worked at Marvel Studios (essentially since its inception), taking on the role of Executive Vice President of Production. In summary, Alonso was responsible for overseeing the production of all Marvel Studios’ film and television projects, from development to post-production — AKA, CGI and VFX. Alonso has been a staunch advocate for diversity and inclusion in Hollywood, having been a major driving force behind Marvel’s efforts to promote representation both on and off-screen.

However as of March 20, Alonso was relieved of her position at Marvel Studios. Now, it’s been made known that there might have been more to the inner workings of Marvel Studios than meets the eye.

Why was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nearly banned?

It was not in fact because of the infamous 7,000 layoffs that culled Victoria Alonso from Marvel Studios’ (and Disney’s) ranks, but according to initial reports, down to an alleged breach of contract for helping produce Oscar-nominated Argentina, 1985 (2023). Now, more allegations have surfaced as to the apparent “truth” of Alonso’s departure from Disney — that have to do with the production of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the alleged tensions that arose behind the scenes.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has come forward with the alleged real reason Alonso was fired — stemming from Marvel Studios not wanting to include references in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to LGBTQ+ rights. The inclusion of a rainbow decorated storefront that had the word “Pride” in the display was something Marvel Studios allegedly wanted to edit out, in order to allow the film to release in famously anti-LGBTQ country, Kuwait. THR reports that this storefront was “shown in two brief scenes in which Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) walked down a San Francisco street”. Here’s the clincher, though.

Apparently, when this request to edit out the storefront reached Victoria Alonso, she “refused to have her team make the edit as part of her duties overseeing visual effects and postproduction at Marvel”. It was then that Marvel turned to an outside vendor to proceed with the editing of Quantumania, whose edit also:

… Removed references to alcohol that would have run afoul of local authorities, and it removed the animated butt cheeks of the character MODOK (played by Corey Stoll).

It was allegedly Alonso’s refusal to bow to these requests that got her in hot water with Marvel and Disney big wigs, reportedly resulting in her termination.

This report definitely tells us a lot about the (apparent) true stance of The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios. It also seems that down the line, the Marvel Cinematic Universe might see a lot less LGBTQ+ rep with Alonso out of the picture. Audiences might see potentially see less bans and edits in foreign markets — probably because the representation might not even exist in the first place.

