Marvel Reportedly Discussing “Options” In the Wake of Jonathan Majors’ Arrest

The future of Jonathan Majors at Marvel?

The world of Marvel was shocked when just recently, actor Jonathan Majors, star of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), was arrested following allegations of assault, strangulation, and harassment. Though Majors has since been released from police custody, legally, things are still up in the air, which calls into question many things in the actor’s career, particularly his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the Infinity Saga, Majors’ new villain, Kang the Conqueror (Majors), was being set up to be the next overarching villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like Thanos (Josh Brolin), the character has been planned to be an everpresent menace, and even more so than the Mad Titan, making appearances in many different movies and series and presenting a threat to every hero in the franchise. Though Marvel has since made it known that Major’s parts in Loki Season 2 have already been filmed, his future at the studio is still uncertain.

The actor, his representation, and his legal team have all denied the allegations against him, putting forth text messages, statements, and video footage that all claim to prove his innocence. The police on the scene also reported that Majors cooperated with them and did not resist arrest. Of course, until further information becomes available, it’s really impossible to say one way or the other, but with his heavy involvement in the franchise, Marvel Studios has some hefty decisions to make.

A new report covered by The Direct alleges that, while Marvel has not made any decisions, they are reportedly discussing “potential options” with Jonathan Majors’ agent and representation. With as general as that statement is, there’s very little that can be gleaned as to his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there is this: If Marvel is talking with his agent, it means, at the very least, that they are interesting in doing what they can to continue his tenure with the studio.

If it turns out that, as his team states, Majors is the victim in this situation, and the alleged assault is false, then it would be a huge black eye for the studio to have let him go prematurely. If, on the other hand, the allegations turn out to be true, things could be even worse. Whatever Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios executives decide, they will more likely than not take their time, and wait for more details to emerge before making any final decisions. This could, of course, mean delays on other projects while they decide their best course of action.

