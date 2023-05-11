‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Reveals Personal Struggles, Massive Triumph In New Interview

Tom Holland proving to be the hero of his own story…

While he had starred in other roles before, Tom Holland’s breakout role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016) catapulted the actor to stardom. Audiences loved his interpretation of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and began seeing the star in other series and films, but it’s still been a bit of an uphill climb.

Spider-Man is undoubtedly one of the most popular superheroes, in or outside of the Marvel canon, but, since Sony holds the rights for the character in motion pictures, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe weren’t holding out hope to see the character anytime soon. Then, Marvel and Sony surprised Marvel fans everywhere.

From Civil War to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Holland has brought to life a fantastic portrayal of the character that seems like the comic book Peter Parker leaped straight off the page into real life. Over the course of his character arc, Holland’s Spider-Man has grown from an awkward, albeit brilliant teenager, to an Avenger, to the Spider-Man fans know and love.

However, it’s been a while since fans have seen any trace of Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the last time being in No Way Home. Though rumblings about plans for another standalone film abound, there hasn’t been any official announcement, but the star has been keeping busy. For quite some time now, Holland has been working on the Apple TV series, The Crowded Room, and it may have cost the star more than fans thought.

Variety reported on comments made by the actor regarding the series, in which he spoke about the challenges of playing his character. Holland opened up, saying that he’d had a “bit of a meltdown” in his personal life, and felt a great urge to separate himself from the role as much as possible, even talking about shaving his head.

Though it’s taken great time and effort, Holland also reported that he has now been sober for over a year, and has learned better how to cope with his triggers and stressors. The actor also stated how he hoped that his struggle and the series itself helps educate people about trauma, trauma responses, and mental health as a whole.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, Holland may have a cameo in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), and with how popular his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been, it’s extremely likely that fans will see his Spider-Man swinging back onto the big screen sooner rather than later.

What do you think about this development? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!