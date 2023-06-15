Popular ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Banned, Censorship Demand Grows

Spider-Man fans aren’t going to be happy with the latest news coming from the Spider-Verse.

All were created by Sony Pictures, and some with the collaboration of Marvel Studios, Spider-Man has become one of the most popular superhero movie franchises, spanning more than two decades. As far as the big screen is concerned, Spider-Man got his start in 2001 with Tobey Maguire playing the role of Spider-Man / Peter Parker. This series, which lasted three films, consisted of villains like Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Venom, and Sandman.

However, just as things were reportedly looking upward with plans for two more films to be made with Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, disputes led to Sony Pictures electing to reboot with The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) set the stage for an exciting third film, but reported studio disputes with Andrew Garfield and a Disney takeover of the Marvel Cinematic Universe led to yet another reboot, this time handing the keys over to Tom Holland.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man made his debut in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and would go on to have three movies, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), in which we saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as they reprised their multiversal roles of the character.

However, one of the top critically-acclaimed Spider-Man series is the animated franchise, in which we see Shameik Moore play the role of Miles Morales / Spider-Man, and see other characters like Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and Spider-Man 2099 / Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) emerge. The series has drawn rave reviews from critics, and many Hollywood figures alike.

Tom Holland recently shared that he’d love to see Miles Morales join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the anticipated fourth film in the Marvel Studios franchise remains paused due to the ongoing writers’ strike, this has made many fans excited for what the future might hold for the Spider-Verse.

“I would be honored to bring Miles Morales into the live-action world,” Holland said. “How we do that, I don’t know, but given the opportunity, I would jump at it.”

However, one country is not happy with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). Though the animated film is performing strongly at the box office globally, the United Arabian Emirates will reportedly not show the movie in theaters as it has been banned from the country. The exact reason for this ban has not been announced, but many speculate that it’s due to one shot in the film where we can see Gwen Stacy’s room. In the room, there is a Transgender Pride Flag that reads “Protect Trans Kids.” However, this has not been confirmed.

Previously, the Disney Pixar film Lightyear (2022) was banned in the country for not portraying local values.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments involving Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and much more.