Hailee Steinfeld Wants This Scene in Live-Action ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Remake

It’s finally here: The official premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a sequel that fans have been chomping at the bit to see since even before the first one won the Oscar for Best Animated Picture back in 2019.

The hype for this film was already sky-high; after it hit theaters this Friday, it’s only swinging higher. People are already talking about sequels, spinoffs, and MCU appearances – including one Spider-Woman spinoff that Hailee Steinfeld herself hadn’t heard of yet.

Would Hailee Steinfeld Do A Live-Action Spider-Woman Movie?

When a writer for The Hollywood Reporter asked Hailee Steinfeld about her thoughts on the rumors of a live-action spinoff of the Spider-Verse series about Spider-Woman (or Spider-Gwen, as she is often affectionately called), she was pleasantly surprised, to say the least; she owned to often being aware of industry rumor, but said that this was one she had not heard of.

However, she didn’t have to be pushed very hard to admit that accepting the role would be “the easiest yes” of her career.

Steinfeld also indicated that, while she initially would have thought otherwise, her line delivery probably wouldn’t be that different between the two mediums.

Would I deliver the lines differently in live-action? That’s such an interesting thing. I imagine if they’re coming from the same place, it would feel similar, but with some physicality added in there, it would inherently be different.

There are a few scenes in Across the Spider-Verse that almost certainly wouldn’t change much if she had acted them live – those that Steinfeld was actually able to do in the recording booth with the other actors. (Sometimes, she had to film her scenes in other places, like a closet.)

One of those scenes is also the one Steinfeld said she wishes she could see most in live-action.

Which ‘Across the Spider-Verse Scene’ Would Hailee Steinfeld Like To See In Live-Action?

A live-action remake of the Spider-Verse films they’ve already made isn’t really in question – it’s strictly spin-offs being discussed at the moment. Still, Hailee Steinfeld has a very clear picture of which scene she would most enjoy doing live.

(Warning: The following contains a mild spoiler for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.)

I would love to do the scene between Gwen and her father where she reveals her secret identity. That was the first that came to mind, and then, honestly, any scene in this film where Gwen is doing something that would require me to do some wild, wild stunt that I wouldn’t consider doing anywhere else.

Interestingly though, the only reason this scene has the depth it does may be because of the exact medium for which they had to film it:

Thankfully, I was able to be in the room with Shea Whigham when we did those scenes. We had already done them on our own to each other’s readings, but then the filmmakers brought us in to do it together…so I got to live with it and have a really clear understanding of Gwen and where she was coming from in those scenes with her dad. But they are very emotional and very moving.

You can see that and all the other emotional and moving scenes in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in theaters now.

Would you be interested in seeing a live-action Spider-Woman spinoff of the Spider-Verse films? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.