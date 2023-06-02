‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Can Do the Unthinkable and Win Best Picture

June has only just begun, and publications are already making predictions for Best Picture, and one of the most surprising entries near the top of everyone’s list is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

A sequel to the critically-acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) as they try to adapt to a new villain (Jason Schwartzman) and a collection of Spider-People from across the Muli-Verse led by Spider-Man 2077 (Oscar Isaac) and featuring performances by Issa Rae, Jake Johnson, and Tom Holland.

The story is simultaneously hilarious, action-packed, and heartfelt. On top of that, every frame feels like a work of art. Even though it’s only been in theaters for a single day, critics and audiences alike are already falling in love with the film, with many reviewers stating that it is even better than the previous movie.

That means that awards buzz is already following the animated feature. But what’s surprising is that it’s being considered for Best Picture, which is rare for both the animation medium and the comic book genre.

‘Across the Spider-Verse’ is a Serious Oscar Contender

Variety, one of the top publications regarding awards coverage, just released preliminary predictions for the 2023 Best Picture nominees, and near the top of their list of 40 films is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And Oscar aficionados are shocked.

While the critical and audience response is definitely there, it’s rare for a comic book or animated film to get a Best Picture nomination. Three animated films have been nominated for the award, Beauty and the Beast (1991), Up (2009), and Toy Story 3 (2010), and only two movies based on comic books have been nominated, Black Panther (2018) and Joker (2019). So a film that represents both genres being nominated would be an Academy Awards unicorn.

That being said, genre movies have been known to perform well before, especially more recently. Silence of the Lambs (1991), The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003), The Shape of Water (2017), Parasite (2019), and Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) are all films that won Best Picture despite being from genres or backgrounds that are poorly represented in the Academy Awards.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Flash (2023), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) getting incredible reception, there is a good chance that 2023 could be the year for both comic book and animated movies in the Oscars race. And Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could be the film to bring them both across the finish line.

Do you think Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could win Best Picture at the Oscars? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!