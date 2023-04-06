‘Joker 2’ Director Celebrates the Film Wrapping With New Images of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Joker 2 has been steadily filming for the past year or so, and there has been plenty of news in the form of images and videos that have given the world a great look at Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The new sequel has officially wrapped filming, which was celebrated by director Todd Phillips, who shared two new images of Gaga and Phoenix in their full villainous wardrobe.

The spinoff in the Batman world follows a man named Arthur Fleck as he descends further into madness, dragging Gotham down with him. Phoenix portrayed The Joker in a way reminiscent of Heath Ledger’s celebrated portrayal in The Dark Knight. Ledger won a posthumous Best Supporting Actor Academy Award, while Pheonix won a Best Actor Academy Award.

Though Joker initially followed Arthur Fleck, the movie eventually turned to the classic Batman mythos. Namely, it showcased how Thomas and Martha Wayne are murdered outside of a theater, which is the event that helps turn Bruce Wayne into Batman. However, Bruce is a child in Joker, so we doubt we will see Batman appear in Joker 2.

Todd Phillips has been sharing images of both Gaga and Phoenix in their respective roles, though his celebration images showcase both in what they are intended to look like as their villainous selves.

#JokerFolieADeux director reveals new look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as filming wraps:https://t.co/5sXJoAuHXz pic.twitter.com/TOO1E5EOwK — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 5, 2023

Just last month, we shared images of Lady Gaga in a Harley Quinn outfit reminiscent of the old-school Quinn from Batman: The Animated Series. Though Margot Robbie’s portrayal was more of the bright pink and colored variation, Gaga sticks to the red, black, and white interpretation fans know from when Quinn was initially introduced.

Joaquin Phoenix looks very similar in Joker 2 to how he looked on Murray’s talk show in Joker. They both look fantastic, and we cannot wait to see how this new movie will play out.

When Joker 2 was initially announced, there were rumors that the movie would be a musical. Though this was originally a shocking revelation for fans of the first movie, it would make sense that the music element would be part of the psyche of both characters. Arthur Fleck did have the moment on the steps of Gotham as his madness came to a head, where he was dancing to music nobody else heard.

The same scene has been rumored to be mimicked by Lady Gaga. Also, a new set video showcased Gaga singing a song at Arkham Asylum. Why she is singing at Gotham’s most dangerous hospital will be revealed when the movie comes out, but it makes the musical elements seem more straightforward.

There have also been confirmations that more classic Batman characters are set to appear in the movie. A set photo showcased someone in the crowd referencing Harvey Dent, who is Gotham’s District Attorney that turns into the villainous Two-Face. While the timeline for these movies might not line up to a showdown between Batman, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, and The Joker, Phillips is certainly bringing in plenty of Batman characters from his long-standing Rogues Gallery.

Joker 2 will hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

