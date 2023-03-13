New Joker 2 Images Show Best Look At Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

Joker 2 is currently filming, and more images have started appearing. Initially, director Todd Phillips shared a photo of Joaquin Phoenix looking skinny and shaven. Though there was no context for the scene, we would imagine it could be a shot of Arthur Fleck in a psychiatric hospital.

Another image was shared shortly after that showcased Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn embracing Arthur Fleck in his makeup. However, since Phillips shared those initial images, things have been quiet.

That is not enough to stop internet sleuths, as more images of the set of Joker 2 have now been revealed, which gives another look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. However, these new images showcase the singer/actress in a more standard outfit, which could be the Harleen Quinzel that everyone knows from the animated series.

The outfit that Lady Gaga is wearing might indicate that the classic origin story of Harley Quinn will be shown in Joker 2. This is just speculation, but Gaga might be taking on the role of a psychiatrist before she morphs into the murderous sidekick of the Joker.

For those unfamiliar with the character’s origins, Harleen Quinzel is a former psychiatrist who falls in love with the Joker after she interned at Gotham’s famous Arkham Asylum. Quinn was meant to be a walk-on role in Batman: The Animated Series, but the character was too popular.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Considering how Joker ended, it stands to reason that Arthur Fleck is currently in a state hospital after causing mayhem in Gotham. Though not explicitly stated, he might now be a patient at Arkham Asylum. The ending of Joker saw classic Batman elements being introduced: the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne.

With the premise of Joker 2 heavily involving a love story of sorts between Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga could be introduced into the classic Harleen Quinzel storyline. She might be working at the hospital where Fleck is a patient, which might end up being Arkham.

Also, Joker 2 is named Joker: Folie à Deux. Folie à deux loosely translates to “madness of two.” That could mean that we are about to see how Harleen Quinzel falls in love with the madness of the Joker, and she adopts his mania into her actions.

When Will Joker 2 Be Released?

Joker 2 is currently slated for October 4, 2024, release. Though we all have to wait a year and a half for the movie to come out, more images will likely be released in the coming months. What might be interesting is if Todd Phillips is going to give audiences a deeper look at the traditional Harley Quinn from the animated series.

Margot Robbie has played the role of Harley Quinn quite well, but Batman fans deserve to see a more accurate Harley Quinn in Lady Gaga.