New ‘Joker 2’ Set Video Confirms Musical Rumors as Lady Gaga Sings

Joker 2 is currently filming, and most of the news that has been revealed has surrounded Lady Gaga and her portrayal of Harley Quinn. Everyone is fascinated with this, simply because Harley Quinn has become a huge character of importance for DC fans. Also, we join the legions of fans wanting to know how she will stack up against Margot Robbie. Despite that, a new set video confirmed the musical rumors given when the film was initially announced.

Lady Gaga has been seen in casual clothing, which indicates that she could be engaged in the origins of Harley Quinn. Quinn’s real name is Harleen Quinzel, and she serves as a psychiatry student tasked with working at Arkham Asylum. While there, she forms a problematic relationship with The Joker, eventually becoming his love interest/sidekick.

The following image that was released showcased Gaga as Quinn, but in a costume that made her look like more of the classic Harley Quinn from Batman: The Animated Series.

The way that the Joker movie was initially set up, we could be seeing Gaga visiting Arthur Fleck at Arkham Asylum as she forms her relationship or obsession with him. Joker 2 is named Joker: Folie à Deux, which translates to “madness of two.” Gaga’s Quinn could join in on the demented mind that Fleck has, but with song.

🚨SPOILER lady gaga as harley quinn heard singing on joker 2 set in arkham asylum omg pic.twitter.com/ynXNFPq5gJ — allure (@allurequinn) March 30, 2023

The new set video was captured by someone sneaking their way into the set of the new sequel. Lady Gaga can be heard singing, “The clown with his pants falling down… the scene where the villain is me, that’s entertainment.” The lyrics are taken from a song called “That’s Entertainment,” which was made famous by Judy Garland.

The video does indicate that the song is being sung while Quinn is at Arkham Asylum, though we cannot be sure about that detail, as all we see in the video is a white tent. It is interesting to think if Joker 2 will include a sequence where Quinn and Fleck break out of the mental hospital/jail.

The pair could also fantasize about their lives in show business, though they are locked inside the walls of Arkham. Arthur fantasized plenty in the first movie, especially with the sequence of him dancing down the steps.

The film’s musical elements were initially rumored and fueled by Todd Phillips, as the announcement of Joker 2 casting Lady Gaga showcased Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix dancing with one another in front of a red background as Fred Astaire’s “Cheek to Cheek” played.

With this above video of Gaga singing, we can imagine the revealed musical elements have everything to do with the twisted minds of Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck. We cannot wait to see a trailer.

