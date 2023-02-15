Director Offers First Look at New Character In New Image From ‘Joker’ Sequel

The sequel to the dark and gritty Joker (2019) just got a big update!

The world of Batman has always been one that lends to darker themes. In the world of cinema, the character and his Rogues Gallery have always leaned toward the dark side, each taking advantage of the shadows literally and figuratively. Things only progressed as more iterations of the character came forward: Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy was darker than Burton’s, and Reeves’ was even darker, but none have been quite as shockingly dark and gritty as Joker.

The standalone film followed Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) in a 1981 version of Gotham City. The film examines themes of societal failings, mental illness, and classism in America, all on the backdrop of the story of one of Batman’s greatest villains. The film garnered over $1 billion, becoming the first R-rated film to break that barrier in history. It only stood to reason the studio would want to pursue a sequel to something so successful.

This sequel was thrown into doubt when James Gunn and Peter Safran took the helm of DC Studios and announced sweeping changes. That is, until Gunn’s recent announcement at the end of January when the Co-CEO announced that there would be room in the new DC catalog for stories outside the DC Universe, named DC Elseworlds. Included in this category would be Matt Reeves The Batman (2022) and subsequent sequels, as well as Joker and Joker Folie à Deux (2024).

Fans have known for quite some time now that a new character would be introduced into Todd Phillips’ world of Joker, and even who was likely going to be cast. Rumors had been flying for months about Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn entering the scene, being a completely different take than Margot Robbie, and now, audiences have their first glimpse at the character! Director Todd Phillips shared the image on his Instagram, which was then reported by The Direct, and fans are going wild!

The image shows a familiar scenario to those who know Harley Quinn’s backstory: a frightened but entranced Quinn (Gaga) staring into the face of a grizzled Joker (Phoenix). What is interesting to point out is that Fleck (Phoenix) seems to be wearing the same makeup from the first film, albeit faded and stained with at least one drop of blood. Could this be a flashback? Did Quinn (Gaga) and Fleck (Phoenix) meet during the events of Joker? Or does he simply enjoy that specific pattern?

Whatever the situation, the sequel promises to be an interesting one and is rumored to be a musical one as well! Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to release in theaters on October 4, 2024, and stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, and Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey in as yet undisclosed roles.

