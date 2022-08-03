Future of ‘Joker 2’ Revealed, Warner Bros. Gives Major Update

The future of the DC universe of superheroes is in the air after Batgirl was surprisingly canceled. With fans on edge, the latest update for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2 will shock some fans.

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker: Folie À Deux is safe from landmark cancelations, setbacks, shelving, and more from Warner Bros. Discovering after the dumping of $90 million Batgirl and more.

Though Ben Affleck is back as Batman for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) and Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 is greenlit, the future of Warner Bros.’s treatment of the DC franchise is incredibly uncertain.

Nonetheless, Joker 2 has finally received a release date:

#Joker: Folie À Deux is set to release on October 4, 2024 starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga with musical sequences. #Batgirl is still off the calendar, though.

On top of that, new reports indicate that a majority of Joker 2 will occur within the gates of Arkham Asylum:

A lot of ‘JOKER 2’ will take place in Arkham Asylum.

While Warner Media can not legally release Batgirl to theaters and HBO Max after shelving the project for reported tax write-offs, Joker: Folie À Deux is moving forward with an October 4, 2024 release.

News of the Joker sequel becoming a musical, fans were unsure what would be in store for Phoenix’s epic return to Arthur Fleck.

With reports of Lady Gaga taking the role of Harley Quinn in Arkham Asylum, DC has something massive planned for the sophomore film, especially with the expansion of this particular timeline (given that there are currently the Reeves, Snyder, and Phillip’s timelines in play).

Though the future of Zack Snyder, Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Caped Crusader/Batman), Henry Cavill (Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/Flash) within DC is uncertain, fans can expect to see Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) and Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman) up on the big screen before they know it.

