“Absolutely Not,” Fans Furious, DC Turns ‘Joker 2’ Into Musical

There’s no joking here. Joker 2 is officially a musical.

In a turn of events that no fan ever expected, Joaquin Phoenix’s next supervillain outing will feature him singing show tunes through Gotham City as he pairs up with Lady Gaga, who’s reportedly the next Harley Quinn.

From out of the left-field, The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix, will officially be a sequel, and Lady Gaga is in talks to star as Harley Quinn:

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are in talks to star as Joker and Harley Quinn in a ‘JOKER’ musical sequel.

Upon the breaking news that Joaquin Phoenix was on-board for a Joker sequel after writer/director Todd Phillips shared a photo of the Walk the Line (2005) star reading the red script, excitement exploded amongst the DC community, and fans hoped for a new start.

Fans then speculated that Willem Dafoe could star opposite Phoenix after the working title for Joker 2 reportedly reads “Madness for Two.”

It appears that Lady Gaga could be joining Margot Robbie as the second live-action Harley Quinn.

It’s a whirlwind within social media, as fans are beside themselves that the dark, gritty Joker is becoming a Hollywood musical.

I actually don’t know how to react to this information

It’s no longer “highly anticipated” if it’s going to be a musical lmao

Ok, who screwed with the multiverse?

Absolutely not. Especially not Lady Gaga. Live-action musicals are dead. If you want decent musicals, watch animated movies or TV Series that’s currently popular. (I.e Helluva Boss, The Ghost And Molly McGee.)

I’m all for it simply because so many people though it would be a deep psychological drama

It’s never a dull day in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Extended Universe, or regular DC Universe.

Though no fan expected Joker 2 to become a musical, Joaquin Phoenix has singing chops with the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line under his belt.

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

Lady Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the 2019 Oscar-winning, $1 billion Warner Bros. hit based on the DC character. Phillips has been co-writing the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver for some time and has finally shown it to the studio. Last week, Phillips revealed on social media the title of the new project — Joker: Folie à deux — the title referencing a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family. And while the same social media post showed Phoenix reading the script, the actor’s involvement is not exactly a legal fait accompli just yet — sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Warners has yet to close a deal with the actor, with the two sides deep into it.

Joker is the instigator of the insane and abusive relationship with psychiatrist Harley Quinn, Arthur Fleck’s doctor in the Arkham Asylum.

Upon falling in love with the Joker, Quinn becomes his deranged girlfriend and accomplice. With Lady Gaga possibly joining Joker 2, she would be a different version of Harley Quinn than Margot Robbie’s character, who most recently appeared in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021).

Nonetheless, Joker 2 is a sequel, and DC will never be the same. Given the right circumstances and production budget, this Todd Phillips sequel could be a game-changer and help DC expand its horizons!

Though the future of Zack Snyder, Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Caped Crusader/Batman), Henry Cavill (Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/Flash) within DC is uncertain, fans can expect to see Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) and Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman) up on the big screen before they know it.

