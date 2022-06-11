Fans Believe Willem Dafoe Spoiled His Debut As DC’s New Joker

After hearing that Joker: Folie à Deux will potentially include more Jokers, fans believed that Willem Dafoe may have already confirmed his role in the upcoming movie.

After seeing Dafoe as the infamous Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), fans have been hoping to see the actor portray the Joker at one point. Erik Davis reveals that Todd Phillips planned for the sequel to focus on a disorder called Folie à Deux:

NEW: Here comes a new #Joker movie – Todd Phillips shares an image of the script for JOKER 2, or Joker: Folie à Deux. “Folie à deux” is a “rare delusional disorder shared by 2 or more people w/ close emotional ties.” via Todd Phillips

NEW: Here comes a new #Joker movie – Todd Phillips shares an image of the script for JOKER 2, or Joker: Folie à Deux. “Folie à deux” is a “rare delusional disorder shared by 2 or more people w/ close emotional ties.”

via Todd Phillips pic.twitter.com/Yg9LyylhTw — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2022

Joker 2 has fans wondering who will share the rare delusional disorder. Obviously, fans believe Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck will have the disorder, but it’s hard to tell what direction the movie will go. Fans theorize that the movie could have several Joker impostors and Dafoe previously shared how he wanted to be in a movie playing an impostor of the Joker.

This idea has resurfaced after seeing that Joker 2 could easily introduce fans to other people who believe to be Joker after Arthur’s actions in the first movie:

Willem Dafoe’s #Joker sequel idea is being discussed after it was revealed the title is ‘Folie à Deux’ — which translates to ‘Madness for Two’ in English

Willem Dafoe's #Joker sequel idea is being discussed after it was revealed the title is ‘Folie à Deux’ — which translates to 'Madness for Two' in English 🃏🃏 (via GQ) pic.twitter.com/dt0gOWWq6X — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 9, 2022

If DC does go through with having Willem Dafoe star as a Joker impostor, fans will lose their minds. Fan casting has led to several actors landing iconic roles such as Rosario Dawson being fan cast as Ahsoka which led to Dave Filoni taking interest in that casting and making it a reality. While fan casting doesn’t always lead to actors getting the role, Willem Dafoe seems to have a perfect shot to play a Joker.

Since the actor is getting older, this might be his last opportunity at playing the iconic Batman villain. At the very least, fans can expect to see Green Goblin return to the big screen as No Way Home will be getting a re-release in the theaters this fall. Sony has confirmed that the movie will have extended scenes and a few deleted scenes added into the movie.

One fight scene fans really wanted to see was Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fighting Dafoe’s Green Goblin on his glider. It’s possible this fight scene will make it into the final cut. As Joker 2 continues to move forward, fans will have to wait and see if Dafoe is confirmed to join the cast for the movie because it’s possible he might get to impress fans with his own version of the Joker.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you believe Willem Dafoe will play a Joker impostor in Joker 2? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.