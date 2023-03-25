Lady Gaga Transforms Into Classic Harley Quinn In New ‘Joker 2’ Set Photos

Everyone has been patiently waiting to learn more about the Joker sequel, including how Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga will interact with one another. Director Todd Phillips often shares teaser images on his social media pages. The first one he shared was of an embattled Harley Quinn and Joker staring into each other’s eyes. Those images came without context, but it was exciting to see the first glimpse nonetheless.

However, new set photos have now emerged, and have captured the famed singer in a full Harley Quinn costume.

Harley Quinn initially appeared as a new character in an episode of Batman: The Animated Series. Her initial costume showcased a black, white, and red ensemble that was readily identifiable to fans of the character and the series. Quinn would keep that same costume for most of her early days in the series and comics. However, much like most characters, she began to evolve.

The character became so popular that DC was all but forced to make her a recurring sidekick and love interest for the Joker. This led to many character iterations, including the recently-used version that sports blonde pigtails and a brighter combination of pinks, reds, and light blues. Margot Robbie was a huge proponent of this style. However, these new set photos seem to harken back to the character’s classic look, and Lady Gaga looks amazing in her costume.

Lady Gaga’s New Take On Harley Quinn

The set images capture Lady Gaga in a red, white, and black ensemble with simplistic face makeup. Though her skin is a ghostly white, much like Harley Quinn always has, her face makeup is more reminiscent of Eric Draven from The Crow. She also looks to be more like a ring leader or circus performer rather than being the entirely classic style of the fan-favorite character.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn on the set of Joker 2. pic.twitter.com/AVoTMWGzJi — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2023

The images have captured Lady Gaga in the setting of what appears to be a courthouse of some kind. While we are not sure why she is there, we can assume she might be showing up to support Arthur Fleck. Again, we are not sure about this, but Reeves might be digging into the character’s origin to use in Joker 2.

Harley Quinn was introduced as Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatry student tasked with caring for patients at the infamous Arkham Asylum. While there, she formed an oddly disturbing relationship with one patient: The Joker. This led to her abandoning her schooling and becoming his trusty sidekick and love interest.

We can assume that if Lady Gaga was spotted at a courthouse, she might be portraying the lovestruck Harley Quinn, meant to defend Arthur Fleck for his involvement in starting the riot that we saw at the end of Joker.

Either way, Lady Gaga looks amazing in her new take on Harley Quinn.

