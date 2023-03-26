New ‘Joker 2’ Set Photo Reveals Another Huge Batman Villain’s Arrival

Joker 2 is currently filming, and fans are getting more and more excited by the news coming from set photos shared online. The first instance of images showcased Lady Gaga in her casual Harley Quinn attire, followed by her in a full Harley Quinn clown costume, harkening back to the classic days of the villain. Another set photo has leaked, which may have confirmed that another huge Batman villain is joining the sequel.

Todd Phillips created something rather special, as Joker shocked the world and became an Academy Award-winning superhero movie. However, the sad thing is that there is no plan to connect the film to the current universe being built by Matt Reeves. However, despite the connection issues, Phillips is making his own BatVerse. Joker (2019) brought in Batman’s most vile villain, but the movie also featured a horrible Thomas Wayne and his innocent son—Bruce.

Though elements of the classic Batman story are clearly intertwined in this new sequel, Joker set itself apart from the typical Batman saves the day and stops everyone type of story. New set photos indicate that another huge Batman villain will be brought in.

‘Joker 2’ Set Photos Name Harvey Dent

Whether he is coming in just as Gotham’s District Attorney, the new set photos for Joker 2 have indicated that Harvey Dent will be a leading player in the sequel. Protestors are outside a courthouse, and most want the Joker to be free of whatever trouble he might be in. We would imagine starting the riot in the first movie will get Arthur Fleck (Joqauin Phoenix) in trouble. However, more signs at this rally say, “Harvey Dent is the CLOWN.”

Gotham’s District Attorney Harvey Dent set to appear in JOKER 2 “Harvey Dent is the CLOWN.” pic.twitter.com/TjLBRYbbjQ — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 25, 2023

For those who may not be familiar with the origin stories of the Batman villains, Harvey Dent starts his rise in Gotham as a lawyer that is not scared by anyone. This lack of fear results in him being disfigured and taking on the moniker of “Two-Face.” While how his face is disfigured has been altered many times over, we are more than excited at the possibility that Joker 2 will include more classic Batman villains.

What makes this reveal more interesting is that Todd Phillips could be attempting to set up his own grand Batman universe, though Matt Reeves is also doing the same thing. Phillips’ movies might just be far darker, though, and showcase a much more evil side of Gotham than has previously been shown.

Either way, if Harvey Dent is brought into Joker 2 and then transformed into Two-Face by the movie’s end, it would be safe to say that Batman will soon follow. We are unsure if Todd Phillips will be given his series of films to create, but we assume he would jump at the chance to do so.

