‘Joker 2 Might Be Letting Lady Gaga Create Her Own Version Of Harley Quinn

Todd Phillip’s Joker: Folie à Deux continues to have set leaks as a new video surfaced online with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn.

Joaquin Phoenix may have started the franchise with phenomenal acting as Joker, but the sequel seems to balance the acting between Lady Gaga as Quinn and Phoenix’s Joker. As the two of them will be in Arkham Asylum, madness is approaching for both characters.

DC’s Joker 2 is, of course, one of their special projects as it is set in a separate universe, so it won’t be affected by James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy (2025) and won’t have Robert Pattinson’s Batman running in to save the day. Unlike the first movie, the sequel is also reportedly going to have segments that are like a musical, with numbers full of dancing and singing at the asylum.

Lady Gaga is known first as a singer, and it seems that the movie is a sequel, which would allow Gaga an easier time exploring her character. While fans might not be ready for that, Todd Phillips might be doubling down on this idea, and fans can hear a glimpse of Gaga singing in a new video posted near the set:

🚨SPOILER lady gaga as harley quinn heard singing on joker 2 set in arkham asylum omg pic.twitter.com/ynXNFPq5gJ — allure (@allurequinn) March 30, 2023

One thing to note about the song is that Gaga is singing a portion of Arthur Schwartz and Howard Dietz’s “That’s Entertainment,” which was first performed in the 1953 musical, The Bandwagon. This is just one of several tidbits we have learned about Gaga’s character, but one thing is clear.

Joker 2 isn’t trying to lean into DC Comics for Gaga’s Harley Quinn as her costume is similar to other designs with checkered white and a red jacket with some makeup. Still, the movie isn’t trying to make Harley Quinn look anything like her comic counterpart. No white makeup is used, and no comedic jester hat will be worn, so it will be interesting to see how Harley looks right next to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

More details will show up soon as filming is still going on. Fans are still mixed on how to feel about the radical changes to the characters in the sequel, as the first movie had a somber dark tone. In contrast, the sequel seems to be more upbeat, focusing on insanity rather than sadness which is very interesting, but hard to see if the changes will make the sequel better or worse.

Arthur Fleck is known for imagining his own reality, which would fit in with the idea of madness that the character will be exploring in the sequel, but fans will have to be patient for a trailer before deciding what to make of the movie. The focus on music and singing might not be what fans wanted in a sequel, but it seems like it’s too early to understand just how different the sequel will be as it seems to include so many different elements at once.

