‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Is Now Available to Watch at Home!

Mamma mia! The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) is now available to stream!

Despite being met with some early negative reviews from critics, along with a ton of controversy surrounding the choice to cast Chris Pratt as an Italian character, The Super Mario Bros. Movie went on to become a “super smash” hit with fans of Nintendo’s long-running video game franchise about the super-powered plumber.

Recently, the Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto thanked critics for the film’s success, attributing its global theatrical rampage to initial early negative reviews. As reported by the Video Games Chronicle, Miyamoto said the following:

“I did have a level of expectations that this movie would also do well [like the Super Nintendo World theme park], but I was very surprised that it went beyond what I could have imagined when it finally came out.”

While the film is still busy collecting millions of golden coins at the global box office ($1.23 billion so far, to be precise), it’s now also available for digital purchase, having smashed its way onto Amazon Prime Video and Apple iTunes. The bad news is that it’s a little pricey, with a current price of $29.99 to purchase (or $24.99 just to rent).

Check out the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will become available to stream on Peacock and Netflix later this year, while the physical edition of the film is scheduled for release on 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 6 (another genius move following its Easter release, seeing as all the kids will have left school up for summer break around this time).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalo (Foreman Spike), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Khary Payton (The Penguin King), and Charles Martinet and Eric Bauza in an undisclosed roles.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Apple iTunes. In the meantime, you can pre-order your physical copy on Amazon.

Will you be watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie at home? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!