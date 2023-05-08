‘Guardians 3’ Actor Wants Adam Warlock to Join ‘Black Panther’ Cast

Following the release of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), one of its stars, Will Poulter, is opening up about Adam Warlock’s future in the MCU—and even putting in a bid for a couple of projects he’d like his character to join down the line.

After topping the weekend box office with a $114 million debut, it looks like Vol. 3 is on track to become one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters. So far, the threequel has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics alike, many of whom are calling it the best Marvel movie since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Starring Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vol. 3 serves as the final installment in Gunn’s Guardians trilogy. However, according to those post-credits scenes, it seems like some team members aren’t going away anytime soon.

The film also introduces MCU newcomers Chukwudi Iwuji and Will Poulter, who play The High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock, respectively. Both characters have a long-rooted history in the Marvel comics, and their onscreen debuts were easily one of the most anticipated aspects of Vol. 3.

While his role in the film may have been somewhat underwhelming, there’s no denying that Adam Warlock is a force to be reckoned with in the MCU. His arrival in the franchise has long been teased in the first two Guardians movies, and now that he’s arrived, Poulter is already thinking about his character’s future.

Now that he’s completed his first Marvel Studios production, the mighty Sovereign warrior is setting his sights on more superhero projects, especially in terms of crossovers.

Speaking with British GQ, Poulter addressed where he wants to see Adam Warlock crossover into other parts of the MCU, saying he feels “really lucky” to have joined Gunn’s “wacky” Guardians series while also mentioning the Black Panther and Avengers franchises:

If I could be part of another big franchise…I feel really lucky to have joined the MCU, especially aboard the weird and wacky ‘Guardians’ train. Maybe I’d say, like, ‘Black Panther’ or the ‘Avengers ‘or something like that.

Adam Warlock has plenty of opportunities to make his presence felt across the MCU, especially with cosmic stories like Fantastic Four and the unconfirmed Nova project hopefully making their way to screens in the coming years. There’s also the possibility of Adam Warlock getting his own Disney+ spinoff show.

It’s equally as likely that Poulter could sign onto a future Avengers team-up project along the same vein as Endgame, though Adam Warlock popping up in Wakanda seems like a bit more of a long shot—though it might be worth trying.

For now, it remains to be seen where Adam Warlock is headed in the greater MCU. But after receiving high praise from both audiences and his Vol. 3 co-stars for his performance, the superhero studio undoubtedly has big plans for his future.

