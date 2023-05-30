Marvel Takes to Social Media to Issue ‘Spider-Verse 2’ Spoiler Warning

Miles Morales and his team of web-slinging Spider-People are ready to swing back into action in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). And ahead of the sequel’s release, Marvel is taking to social media to warn early viewers against spoiling it for others with a hilariously fitting video.

Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios’ first foray into the Spider-Verse with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) was an instant phenomenon, scoring a BAFTA Award, Golden Globe, and even an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, among others.

Starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, a part-time whiz kid and full-time “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” the story sees him coming face-to-face with a Multiverse of Spiders including Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and Gwen Stacy, AKA Ghost-Spider (Hailee Steinfeld). Together, they must join forces to defeat a dangerous threat, all while forming an unlikely friendship.

A sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, was announced in 2019, where it was also confirmed that a threequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, would follow in 2024, rounding out the trilogy.

Across the Spider-Verse is set to arrive in theaters next month, and will introduce audiences to a plethora of new Spider-Man Variants such as Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara, Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, and Daniel Kaluuya’s Hobart “Hobie” Brown/Spider-Punk.

Check out the newest trailer for Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below:

However, even though the movie hasn’t quite reached theaters, spoilers are already being leaked across the internet thanks to early screenings and a major marketing slip-up, which confirmed the appearance of a character from Tom Hardy’s Venom universe in the new film.

Because of this, the official Spider-Verse Twitter account released a new video to warn fans about spoilers for the sequel ahead of its early screenings, which began on May 25. In it, Miles Morales can be seen swinging away from the different Spider-Men in the Spider-Society, with Miles labeled as “fans” and the other heroes as “spoilers:”

There’s undoubtedly plenty of surprises in store for fans of the Spider-Verse franchise, and so far, critics and early viewers have been raving about the upcoming sequel, with some calling it “an actual work of art.”

Hopefully, Across the Spider-Verse will manage to live up to fans’ very high expectations when it arrives in theaters on June 2.

Are you excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comments below.