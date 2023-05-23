‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Fans Think Sony is Releasing Too Many Clips

Fans of a franchise are usually nothing but excited when clips of their favorite film are released online – but that’s not the case with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse today.

The highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes out in one week, and there has been no shortage of sneak previews meant to entice fans. In fact, there have been so many that fans of the Oscar-winning animated film are actually begging Sony to stop.

@GL2814_3 said:

You keep your spoiler-y Across the Spider-Verse clips away from me, temptress! pic.twitter.com/xVG45pt8AT — (INSERT BLACK CHARACTER) Deserves Better (@GL2814_3) May 22, 2023

It seems the team behind Across the Spider-Verse has really gone ham on online marketing – but between the trailers and all the sneak peeks, Spider-fans are worried that they’re going to have the movie spoiled for them.

@Konshideout said:

Sony is releasing too many Spider-verse clips and teasers for my liking. I've been avoiding all of them like the plague pic.twitter.com/hiNaiy1VwX — kon (@konshideout) May 22, 2023

This complaint stemmed from the release of the latest Across the Spider-Verse clips, one of which featured a terrifying foe for Miles Morales that the film’s developers had not previously announced.

Aside from that, there were two more released recently, which is far more than most movies ever do.

Fans of the Spider-Verse franchise are concerned that, in a film where a good deal of the fun comes from unexpected comic book easter eggs, too many clips will ruin some of the surprise and magic they experienced when they watched the first one.

@AnimationNoCont said:

Do not watch the new Across the Spider-Verse clip at 0:42 Worst mistake of my life https://t.co/Ol1P0yYZ5E — Animation Without Context (@AnimationNoCont) May 23, 2023

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will continue the story of Miles Morales, who became his universe’s Spider-Man after he witnessed the death of Peter Parker. Morales has been living his life as his own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – until Gwen comes out of a portal and asks if he wants to “get outta here.”

Gwen will take Miles to an inter-universal hub of all the Spider-Men, where he’ll meet new characters like Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk, Spider-cat, and more. How many more are yet to be seen, and perhaps Sony is releasing so many clips because they’ve got plenty of surprise characters to spare – after all, this little hub is supposed to feature ALL the Spider-Men.

It’s possible that, with so many characters in the play, Sony felt safe releasing all these clips, knowing that even with these characters out there, they still have many more surprises in the chamber when it comes time to premiere the actual film.

We’ll see for sure when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters next Friday, June 2.

Do you think Sony is releasing too many clips from Across the Spider-Verse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.